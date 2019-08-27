View 2 pics | Back to story

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finalized their split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finalized their split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Kate Middleton and Prince William have finalized their split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Kate Middleton, Prince William remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from foundation name
Kate Middleton, Prince William remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from foundation name

Prince William and Kate Middleton have finalized their split from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge removed Archie Harrison’s parents from their charity foundation, which will now be known as “The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

Kate Middleton, Prince William remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from foundation name
Kate Middleton, Prince William remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from foundation name

The foundation's name change comes over a year after William, Kate, Meghan, and Harry took the stage at the first Royal Foundation Forum. “Working as family does have its challenges; of course it does,” Harry said at the time. “[I think] the fact that everybody is laughing shows they know exactly what’s it like,” adding, “But we are stuck together for the rest of our lives.” To which Meghan, replied, “Togetherness at its finest.”

