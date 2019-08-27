Kate Middleton and Prince William have finalized their split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

View Galleries
-
Royal split: Meghan and Harry leave Kate and William's Royal Foundation to set up on their own
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer share the same charity platform with Prince William and Kate Middleton, it has been confirmed. The Duke...
-
Queen Elizabeth is having a family reunion at her summer estate!
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are spending quality time with their family. The British royals are currently enjoying a family reunion in Balmoral....
-
The Cambridges take economy flight to visit 'Gan Gan' Queen Elizabeth
Off to Gan Gan’s! As summer slowly comes to a close, the Cambridge children are spending time in Scotland with their great-grandmother, Queen...
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch mom Kate and dad William compete in sailing race
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a quick intermission from their annual summer vacation to engage in a little friendly competition. The Duke and...
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make history hiring an all-female senior staff