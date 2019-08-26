View 3 pics | Back to story

Queen Letizia and King Felipe visit King Juan Carlos at the hospital

King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited King Juan Carlos on August 25 at Quiron Salud Hospital in Pozuelo de Alarco following the Spanish royal’s successful cardiac surgery.

Queen Sofia spent time with her husband at the hospital. Former King Juan Carlos is said to be in good spirits after his procedure.

The 81-year-old royal, who abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son Felipe, retired from public life in June 2019.

