Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make history hiring an all-female senior staff

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make history hiring an all-female senior staff
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make history hiring an all-female senior staff

A royal first! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made history hiring an all-female staff. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been appointing new members of staff to make up their dream team since splitting from Prince William and Kate Middleton's household and the royal foundation to start their own earlier this year. The girl power move should come as no surprise, since the Suits alum is a proud, outspoken feminist.

“Women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there, and in some cases, where this is not available, well then, you know what, they need to create their own table,” the former American actress said in 2015 at a UN Women’s event. “It isn’t enough to simply talk about equality, one must believe in it and it isn’t enough to simply believe in it.” Meghan has revealed in the past that her husband shares the same views as her, calling the Duke "a feminist too."

 

Get to know the royal couple's senior female staff below...

Karen Blackett, Director of Sussex Royal Foundation

The media executive was appointed as the first trustee of the Sussex Royal Foundation in August. She is chairwoman of the media agency MediaCom UK and country manager of the marketing and communications firm WPP. In 2015, Karen was named to the Powerlist of the 100 most influential people of African or African Caribbean heritage in the UK. Writing in The Guardian in 2014, she revealed: "I am a single mother to a five-year-old boy and I want my son to truly know that he can be whatever he chooses to be, without any barriers related to his skin colour."

Fiona Mcilwham, Private Secretary

Harry and Meghan’s new right-hand woman was formerly the British Ambassador to Albania. She also previously worked as the director for Western Balkans and Enlargement at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom. Fiona describes herself on Twitter as a “diplomat” and “wannabe supermum.”

Clara Madden, Projects Manager

Clara previously worked for Prince William and Kate. During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal tour of New Zealand in 2014, Clara’s mother revealed, "William said to me that Clara is the star of the office." The New Zealander was given the role of projects manager following Harry and Meghan’s engagement. Clara was tasked with making sure planning ahead of the royal wedding went smoothly, from the couple's first public appearance to the big day itself. On the day of the royal wedding, Clara had a special role handing Meghan her bouquet after she walked into St George's Chapel.

Heather Wong, Deputy Private Secretary

Prior to her role, Heather worked as Harry’s private secretary. She also worked in former President Barack Obama’s administration as a political appointee.

Sara Latham, Head of Communications

It was announced in March that Sara would be heading up communications for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Sara, who has dual UK/US citizenship, worked as a campaign advisor for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She was a special advisor to UK Labour politician Tessa Jowell in 2015, before starting her own political consultancy. In 2008, Sara was appointed as a transition official for then-President elect Barack Obama. She reports directly to the Queen’s communication secretary.

