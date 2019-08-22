View 3 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle continues to shine a light on companies with a worthy cause

Luminary Bakery cupcakes
Meghan Markle wrote about her secret visit to Luminary Bakery earlier in the year in a new social media post. 

Luminary Bakery woman
Luminary Bakery is a shop in East London that helps women in need rebuild their lives by teaching and equipping them with skills needed in the working world through baking.

Meghan Markle bakery
"When I visited the women earlier this year I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women - which in many ways makes complete sense - feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking," she wrote. 

