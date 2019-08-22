View 5 pics | Back to story

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's colorful funeral service

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's colorful funeral service
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's colorful funeral service

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's funeral
Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's funeral

King Willem-Alexander, joined by wife Queen Maxima, attended his aunt Princess Christina's funeral.

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's funeral
Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's funeral

The Dutch royals gathered on August 22 to say goodbye to the late Princess.

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's funeral
Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's funeral

Christina’s three children, Bernardo, 42, Nicolás, 40, and Juliana, 37, whom she shared with ex-husband Jorge Pérez y Guillermo, were also in attendance. The siblings were photographed walking arm-in-arm as they followed their mother’s coffin in the funeral procession.

Princess Christina funeral
Princess Christina funeral

Christina passed away on August 16 in The Hague. She was 72.

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's funeral
Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's funeral

Beatrix looked somber as she walked behind her niece and nephews donning a navy ensemble that featured a floral print on the sleeves. The former Queen coordinated in blue with her sister Princess Irene.  

