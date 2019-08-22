View 2 pics | Back to story

The Cambridges take economy flight to visit 'Gan Gan' Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton, Prince William, kids take economy plane to Scotland to visit Queen Elizabeth
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis took an economy plane to Scotland on August 22.

Members of the British royal family traditionally visit Balmoral, the Queen's summer residence, during the warmer months. Princess Eugenie has previously revealed that her "Granny" is "the most happy" in the Highlands.

