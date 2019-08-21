View 12 pics | Royals

A definitive guide to Meghan Markle's closest friends

A definitive guide to Meghan Markle's closest friends
A definitive guide to Meghan Markle's closest friends

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams
Meghan Markle and Serena Williams

Meghan Markle's life has drastically changed over the years, when she went from Hollywood actress to literal Duchess. Still the 38-year-old royal is the same girl from before, and many of her close friends can attest to that.

Below we outline Meghan's inner circle of friends. From Amal Clooney to Priyanka Chopra, these are the royal bffs that are always by her side.

Enjoy!

 

Serena Williams

The Duchess of Sussex and the tennis star met during a charity football game and became fast bffs. In her lifestyle website The Tig, Meghan wrote about their interaction. "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing and chatting—not about tennis or acting, but about good old-fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship....She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with a couple of weeks ago in Toronto."  

Serena has also spoken about her friendship with the British royal. “Her personality just shines,” Serena shared with Vanity Fair. “I told her, ‘You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide.’” 

Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney 

The human rights lawyer was one of the few select ladies to attend Meghan's much-talked about baby shower in February. She and her husband George Clooney were also one of the A-list couples that attended Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding. It also helps that both couples are based in the UK.   "We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we’re friends with them for all the reasons that you’re friends with anybody," George told the Daily Mail. "They’re just really nice, fun, kind people, they’re a very loving couple, and they’re going to be great parents." 

Benita Litt
Benita Litt

Benita Litt

This lawyer turned entrepreneur is one of Meghan's oldest friends. Benita, who works with companies like Netflix and Samsung, is also known to hangout with the royal whenever she's visiting LA.  The Duchess of Sussex is godmother to Benita's two little girls Rylan, 7, and Remi, 6, who she calls her "fairy goddaughters." Both girls were party of Meghan's bridal party for the royal wedding.

 

Ellen Degeneres
Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres

The talk show host recently spoke out in defense of the royal couple after they were criticized for taking four private flights in the last few days. "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation," she wrote on her social media. "They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."

Elton John
Elton John

Elton John 

The iconic singer, who was good friends with Prince Harry's mother the late Princess Diana, also came to the couple's defense after reports surfaced that they weren't being environmentally conscious by flying private. “I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote. “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.” 

He continued: "To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™,” he said."

Lindsay Jill Roth
Lindsay Jill Roth

Lindsay Jill Roth

Meghan and Lindsay Roth first met in college at Northwestern University where the two were taking a Toni Morrison literature course. “I don’t know many people who are as generous and supportive as Meg is,” Lindsay told PEOPLE.

According to her, Meghan (who was her Maid of Honor at her wedding), is still the same girl. “I think people assume that when someone gains notoriety that they change. But she’s still the same girl I met years ago, with the same values and priorities," she explained. "She’s selfless, and that’s just a part of who she is and who she was raised to be.” 

Misha Nonoo
Misha Nonoo

Misha Nonoo

The fashion designer and Meghan met in Miami through a mutual friend and since then, the two have had a strong and powerful bond. “Her greatest strength is her compassion for others,” she told Variety. “Much of the work she does is unseen by the public.”

Misha is also rumored to be the "mutual" friend that introduced and set up Meghan and Harry on their blind date. "We should protect her privacy and not reveal too much of that,” the couple said during their joint interview after announcing their engagement. 

 

Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer
Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer

Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer

Priyanka and Meghan first met at the Elle Women in Television dinner and have had a special friendship since then. The actress has also always been an avid defender of the royal. She spoke out against the negative press Meghan has been part of. “I’ve seen that, and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her,” she said. “The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she’s the same chick. Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did.” 

As for Abigail Spencer, the two were co-stars on Suits and developed a strong bond. “She’s got warm elegance, though her style is hard to pin down. It’s classy and timeless," she told Variety about Meghan. "When you’re talking to her, you feel like you’re the only person on the planet. And it’s just wonderful to see her so in love.” 

Gayle King
Gayle King

Gayle King

The CBS anchor and the Duchess of Sussex became close friends in the past year. Although Gayle wasn't invited to the royal wedding, she did attend as a reporter to cover the big day. The following year, she was one of the women who attended Meghan's baby shower. 

Jessica Mulroney
Jessica Mulroney

Jessica Mulroney

The stylist and the Duchess of Sussex drink wine, brunch and even vacation together. Jessica's children also were party of the bridal party with her daughter Ivy serving as a bridesmaid and her two sons, Brian and John, as pageboys. She's also come to Meghan's defense—she recently called out the "racist bullies" who criticized the royal for flying private.  

“When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are," she wrote. "Shame on you, you racist bullies.” 

Daniel Martin
Daniel Martin

Daniel Martin

Daniel was Meghan's makeup artist for her royal wedding and they still keep in touch. The royal texted him when she found out that Beyoncé and Jay-Z honored her with a Mona Lisa style painting. "I sent her I think it was a screen grab of the two of them in front of the portrait and I think all I wrote is 'Girl'...hello, look at this!,'" the celebrity makeup artist revealed. "She wrote me back and it was the big eye emoji." 

Roland Mouret
Roland Mouret

Roland Mouret

Meghan was friends with the designer when she was an actress and they attended numerous events together. Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, she's worn many of his designs that have become iconic. 

 

