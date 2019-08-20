View 7 pics | Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret celebrity visits revealed





© Getty Images



It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can’t get enough of the Hollywood crowd. Since the former American actress and Queen Elizabeth’s grandson said “I do” last year, the pair have discreetly hosted and visited a slew of A-list stars. The couple’s Hollywood ties also extend to their royal projects. In 2019, the Suits alum called on famous faces like Salma Hayek and Laverne Cox to participate in her guest edited Vogue UK September Issue. Meanwhile, Harry reportedly delivered a speech on climate change at Google Camp this summer, joining the likes of Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Harry Styles at the so-called "billionaires' playground."

 

From jetting off to Sir Elton John’s home in the South of France and hosting daytime talk show royalty Ellen DeGeneres in England to vacationing at George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como villa, get the scoop on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s covert celebrity visits.

 

Scroll below to see who in La La Land the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited and recently worked with….


© Getty Images



During a trip across the pond, TV host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi met Archie Harrison's parents. Recalling her royal meeting, the Finding Dory star shared, "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."

Elton John and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
© Getty Images

Elton John and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sir Elton John lent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex his private plane so they could travel to France to stay at his home in Nice in early August 2019. "After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, [husband] David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home," the Grammy winner revealed in a social media post. "To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight."

Serena Williams visits Meghan Markle
© WireImage

Serena Williams visits Meghan Markle

After the birth of the couple's first child, Meghan's pal Serena Williams reportedly “popped in” to meet Archie Harrison. According to The Daily Mail, the tennis star, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Olympia paid a visit to the new little royal before their trip to the 2019 French Open.

Laverne Cox and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
© Getty Images

Laverne Cox and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Laverne Cox, who was a part of the Duchess’ “Forces for Change” British Vogue project, received a surprise phone call from Meghan herself in July 2019. “[British Vogue editor-in-chief] Edward Enninful called me at 9:30 in the morning and he’s like, ‘I have someone on the phone for you,’ and it was the Duchess of Sussex,” the Orange Is the New Black star told People magazine. “She was so lovely,” adding, “She just thanked me for being an inspiration and to keep it up.” During the call, Laverne also told the Duchess that she used to watch her legal drama series. She said, “I did tell her I had been a fan of Suits since the beginning — I had been a fan of hers since then. I just loved her on the show. She just said, ‘Awww.’ She seemed surprised.”

Salma Hayek and Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek and Meghan Markle

Like Laverne, Salma Hayek also received a special phone call from the Duchess of Sussex that was kept top secret from her husband François-Henri Pinault. Meghan called the Mexican actress asking her to take part in her “Forces for Change” issue. "I got excited. I'm thinking and I'm trying to find the logic to this strange day,” Salma said. "[Meghan] explained her passion for women and what's happening currently. And then she said she's doing this with British Vogue. She said, you know, she was the guest editor of British Vogue, and I'm thinking maybe it's going to be an article on what we're doing, you know, with Kering and women, and she said no, 'I'm [doing a cover], I'm not going to be the cover, I'm putting my favorite women on the cover. And you're definitely one of them. You one of the first ones.' I was like completely shocked. I did not see it coming that way. She started talking about how she's been watching me and why me."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Amal Clooney and George Clooney vacation Lake Como
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Amal Clooney and George Clooney vacation Lake Como

In 2018, the then-newlyweds reportedly flocked to Lake Como, where they holidayed with their good friends George and Amal Clooney. The royal couple stayed at the actor and attorney's private villa. George revealed in 2019, that he and royals have dinner together when home in England. The Oscar winner told The Daily Mail, "We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we’re friends with them for all the reasons that you’re friends with anybody."

