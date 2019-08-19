Elton John comes to Harry and Meghan's defense to 'protect' them from character 'assassinations'

View Galleries
-
Meghan Markle reveals her favorite Princess Diana quote
Meghan Markle wants to inspire the world with the words of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. On Friday, August 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give this celeb a special shout out on World Elephant Day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating one of their favorite animals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their official social media...
-
Elton John on 'rare gift' Prince Harry inherited from Princess Diana
It’s easy to see why Meghan Markle fell for Prince Harry. The British royal has a welcoming presence that he inherited from his late mother,...
-
Vintage baby photos prove Archie is mom Meghan Markle's mini-me
Exactly two months after his birth, the world finally got its first full look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison. The images...
-
Meghan Markle meets relative for first time at rare Yankee-Red Sox game and we have all the feels
While it may seem like every day in the life of a royal is exceptional, we're quite sure yesterday was out of the park wild for Prince Harry took...