Elton John comes to Harry and Meghan's defense to 'protect' them from character 'assassinations'

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight," Elton wrote on social media.
The singer spoke out in support of Harry and Meghan. Elton said, “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex found themselves on the receiving end of criticism for taking private planes to Nice last week and Ibiza earlier this month for Meghan’s 38th birthday.

