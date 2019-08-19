Crown Princess Victoria snapped the cutest back to school photo of Princess Estelle: See pic

View Galleries
-
Royal vacation album: Personal photos of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar from their summer travels
-
Princess Estelle enjoys summer with brother Prince Oscar after wrapping up first year of school
School is out for the summer, and Princess Estelle is already enjoying down time with her younger brother Prince Oscar. The Swedish Royal Court...
-
Princess Sofia, Princess Estelle, more royals celebrate Sweden's National Day
-
Prince Oscar steals the show singing a Christmas song in royal family’s holiday greeting
Prince Oscar is the singing Prince! Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s son stole the show in the royal family’s annual Christmas video...
-
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's new family portrait looks out of a storybook
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s sons, Princes Gabriel and Alexander, are growing up! The Swedish royal couple shared a sweet new family...