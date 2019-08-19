Crown Princess Victoria snapped the cutest back to school photo of Princess Estelle: See pic

View 3 pics | Back to story
© Crown Princess Victoria

Princess Estelle started first grade on August 19.

© Crown Princess Victoria

Princess Estelle starts first grade: See her back to school photo

Prior to kicking off the school year, the young Princess traveled with her family, including little brother Prince Oscar.

© Linda Broström Kungl. Hovstaterna / Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria's daughter attended her first day of school at Stockholm's Campus Manilla last August.

