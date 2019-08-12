View 3 pics | Back to story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give this celeb a special shout out on World Elephant Day

...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give this celeb a special shout out on World Elephant Day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give this celeb a special shout out on World Elephant Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spotlighted Elephants Without Borders and the Ellen Fund in celebration of World Elephant Day. The royals shared a never-before-seen picture of Prince Harry for the occasion. 

Harry and Meghan traveled to Botswona in 2017 to do conservation work with Dr. Chase. 

"Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars!" 

