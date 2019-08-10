View 4 pics | Back to story

Prince George caught eating an ant at mom Kate Middleton's charity event

Life brings many "firsts," some more necessary than others. Prince George experienced one he probably could have lived without at the King’s Club yachting regatta on the Isle of Wight. The 6-year-old royal and his sister Princess Charlotte, 4, made a surprise appearance alongside their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton on Thursday, August 8. While his mom Kate Middleton tasted her first defeat, George had a first taste of something not normally found on a royal menu - or anyone's for that matter!

While Bear Grylls accepted the winning trophy at the fundraiser, he dropped a very big bombshell: "And also Prince George, your first ant you ate today. And that is a great moment. Well done, you." Parents Kate and William looked on from stage left, unable to contain their laughter.

Princess Charlotte also had some unbashed fun at the inaugural regatta.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless!

While Bear Grylls' team won the first race, William's team came in third and Kate's group placed seventh out of eight - which hilariously won her a giant wooden spoon. Better luck next year!

