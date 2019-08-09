Meghan Markle reveals her favorite Princess Diana quote

View Galleries
-
Vintage baby photos prove Archie is mom Meghan Markle's mini-me
Exactly two months after his birth, the world finally got its first full look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison. The images...
-
A quick recap of Princess Diana's adorable grandchildren
-
Meghan Markle meets relative for first time at rare Yankee-Red Sox game and we have all the feels
While it may seem like every day in the life of a royal is exceptional, we're quite sure yesterday was out of the park wild for Prince Harry took...
-
Royal split: Meghan and Harry leave Kate and William's Royal Foundation to set up on their own
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer share the same charity platform with Prince William and Kate Middleton, it has been confirmed. The Duke...
-
How Meghan Markle made it through her first Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry's help
The royal family will assemble for one of the biggest events of their calendar year – and one is set to make her way back into the spotlight. On...