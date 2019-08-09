View 3 pics | Back to story

Princess Stephanie's wedding speech to son Louis and daughter-in-law Marie will make you cry

...
Princess Stephanie's wedding speech to son Louis and daughter-in-law Marie will make you cry
You're reading

Princess Stephanie's wedding speech to son Louis and daughter-in-law Marie will make you cry

1/3
Nine of the most handsome royal men around the world
Next

Nine of the most handsome royal men around the world
Princess Stephanie opens up about son Louis Ducruet's royal wedding and her heartfelt speech
© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier de Monaco

Princess Stephanie opens up about son Louis Ducruet's royal wedding and her heartfelt speech

During the couple's wedding dinner, Princess Stephanie gave a speech. Recalling her tender words, the Monaco royal shared, “I said to Marie, 'It's been many years now that you're part of our family, but now it's official!' I added that I could not dream [a] better daughter-in-law, and that I hoped to be up to the job as a mother-in-law.”

 

“Then I told my son how happy I am to be his mom, how proud I am of him and his career. Proud, too, because he knew how to perpetuate the values transmitted by Prince Rainier, my father, his papoune, of whom he was very close and who counts so much for him,” she added. “These words came from the heart. Louis and Marie have managed to ensure that their loved ones no longer form a single large family around them, and this is what is important. For them, and for the rest of their story.”

Princess Stephanie opens up about son Louis Ducruet's royal wedding and her heartfelt speech
© Palais Princier de Monaco

Princess Stephanie opens up about son Louis Ducruet's royal wedding and her heartfelt speech

Stephanie noted that her “little boy has become a man.”

Louis Ducruet and Marie royal wedding
© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier de Monaco

Louis Ducruet and Marie royal wedding

Louis and his college sweetheart Marie's nuptials began on July 26 with a civil ceremony. The following day, on July 27, their religious ceremony took place at the Monaco Cathedral.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries