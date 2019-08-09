Princess Stephanie's wedding speech to son Louis and daughter-in-law Marie will make you cry

View Galleries
Grace Kelly's grandson to wed college sweetheart this weekend: Details
Princess Stephanie's daughters congratulate brother Louis Ducruet on engagement
Princess Stephanie’s daughters couldn’t be happier over their brother Louis Ducruet’s recent engagement to his college sweetheart, Marie...
Princess Grace's grandson Louis Ducruet is engaged to college sweetheart
Wedding bells are ringing in Monaco! Princess Stephanie announced with joy, the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet to his longtime love Marie...
Monaco's Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier marry in a royal wedding style unlike any other!
Regal wedding bells chimed once again in Monaco! The charming coastal city-state played host to yet another royal wedding this summer as Princess...
Grace Kelly's designer granddaughter receives support from Monaco royals at first PFW show
Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Pauline Ducruet debuted her unisex clothing brand Alter Designs during Paris Fashion Week on June 18. The 25-year-old...