'Sailor' Prince George shows off his missing front teeth

View Galleries
-
Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa
-
What Baby Sussex's birth means for Princess Charlotte
-
Cambridge cuteness overload: The best photos of George, Charlotte and Louis from 2018
-
Have a merry, royal holiday with these gifts inspired by Kate, Meghan, more
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch mom Kate and dad William compete in sailing race
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a quick intermission from their annual summer vacation to engage in a little friendly competition. The Duke and...