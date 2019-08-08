View 7 pics | Royals

'Sailor' Prince George shows off his missing front teeth
Prince George attends King's Cup regatta
Prince George attends King's Cup regatta

Ahoy, Prince George! Kate Middleton and Prince William’s oldest child was the cutest little skipper on Thursday, August 8, as he watched his parents compete in the inaugural regatta The King’s Cup on the Isle of Wight. The six-year-old future King, who recently returned from celebrating his birthday on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, was a surprise attendee at the charity race, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge faced off to raise awareness and funds for eight of their patronages. George watched the race onboard another vessel with his maternal grandparents—Carole and Michael Middleton—and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, four. Scroll down for every adorable photo of the young Prince from his day on the high seas, plus see how the royal tot has grown up since Kensington Palace released his birthday portraits last month…

 

Prince George was dressed for the occasion wearing a nautical striped polo shirt and sailor cap. Naturally it was safety first for the British royal, who sported a black life jacket onboard the boat.

Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson showed off his missing baby teeth during the outing. It seems the heir to the British throne has lost his top teeth, which were clearly visible in two of his official sixth birthday portraits.

Doting grandfather Michael Middleton kept a close eye on his oldest grandchild, George, during the charity race.

Amidst the race, Prince George took a time out to rest on the boat, while grandmother Carole (right) checked in on him.

The Duchess of Cambridge's firstborn appeared camera shy hiding behind a column at one point during the regatta.

Prince Louis' big brother had the full attention of his grandparents while on the deck of the boat. George was pictured playing with his "Warrior Crew Captain" lanyard.

The skipper and his first mate. Prince George had a little friend onboard his yacht at the King's Cup charity race. The young boys twinned wearing matching life vests.

 

