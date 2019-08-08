View 9 pics | Royals

Spanish Royals coordinate in blue for their family vacation

Spanish Royals coordinate in blue for their family vacation
Spanish Royals coordinate in blue for their family vacation

© Fernando Junco

Queen Letizia, King Felipe and princesses Leonor and Sofía continued their holidays on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. On Thursday morning, the Spanish royals visited one of the most beautiful areas on the island, where Son Marroig, a popular estate-turned-museum with stunning sea views is located. It is well-known the effect Letizia causes with her fashion choices (most of the items she wears soon sell out), and it looks like their daughters and even her husband are learning fast, coordinating with her style! All dressed in white and blue, matching the idyllic landscape, and looking summer picture-perfect, the Spanish royals enjoyed a cultural outing giving a lesson in style. 

 

Son Marroig, a beautiful Hacienda with lots of history

It´s not unusual to see Letizia and her family involved in cultural activities. Last year, the royal family visited a Picasso exhibition while on vacation, and by the looks of it, this might become a summer tradition, as this time, it was Son Marroig´s turn. A beautiful 16th century mansion located in one of the most privileged spots in the area, Son Marroig acts as a museum but also as a private event venue.

© Fernando Junco

Enjoying the views

Queen Letizia has expressed that their days in Mallorca are better every year. And with the views they enjoyed from historic Son Marroig´s balcony, we can understand why! Surrounded by the sea, the spectacular mansion is one of the most charming attractions in the area. 

 

© Fernando Junco

A Greek-style temple overlooking the shore

One of family´s first stops was the ionic temple made ouf of carrara marble that sits overlooking the North coast of the Balearic island.

© Fernando Junco

Summer in blue and white

Felipe, Letizia and their daughters, in their summery blue and white outfits, matched the outlook´s stunning landscape. 

 

© Fernando Junco

Sisters and friends

Leonor and Sofía enjoyed a day full of history and beauty. The Spanish princesses, both sporting a braided semi updo hairstyle, looked lovely in their sleeveless dresses. Sofía dressed in white, and Leonor in blue, her favorite color, with a tye-dye effect. 

© Fernando Junco

Royal style

Queen Letizia chose a trendy midi shirtdress for the occasion, while King Felipe looked casual smart in his white jeans and blue shirt. While Leonor wore the traditional local shoes in beige, Sofía imitated mom with her espadrille sandals

© Fernando Junco

It´s all about the details

Queen Letizia accessorized her look with a trendy tote bag in white and blue hues. The print was inspired by the motives of Mallorca´s traditional fabrics, a nod to the island where they spend their summers.

© Getty Images

Ravishing red

Queen Letizia and King Felipe attended a gala dinner with local authorities the previous night, and again, the monarch's wife gave a master class in style. The Spanish queen wore a very flattering halter-neck red dress, accessorized with a Carolina Herrera metallic baguette clutch and an edgy golden ring designed by Karen Hallam. 

© Getty Images

Her lucky color

It´s not the first time Letizia has dressed in red for an official engagement, having also worn the color for an event with former US Presidential couple Barack and Michelle Obama and a gala dinner with Queen Elisabeth. For this outing, Letizia's gold Jimmy Choo sandals perfectly completed the look.

