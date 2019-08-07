View 9 pics | Royals

Nine of the most handsome royal men around the world

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden

From Europe to Asia, the world is filled with handsome, intelligent and kind princes that makes us swoon — each one different from the last. Be it Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Prince Félix of Luxembourg and their million dollar smiles, or Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei and his captivating smolder, every single one of them has something that will make your heart flutter just a little.

 

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Duke of Värmland

Prince Carl Philip the only son and second child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden. For the first seven months of his life, he had been heir apparent to the throne, until January of 1980, when a law passed that stated that the line of succession would officially be determine by birth order. This would make his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria, the heir apparent which in turn made Carl Philp the third in line to the throne. As of 2016, Prince Carl become fourth in line, after the adorable Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar (Victoria’s children) were born.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry is the youngest son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. He was officially named Prince Henry of Wales at birth, but he has always been known as ‘Harry.’ The Duke of Sussex is sixth in line to the British throne, following his father, brother Prince William, and his nephews and niece (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the perpetual scene stealer Prince Louis). Earlier this year, Harry welcomed his first child with former Suits actress, Meghan Markle. Harry is also known as the Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco
Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco

Pierre Rainier Stefano Casiraghi

He is the youngest son and child of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her second husband, Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco and American starlet Grace Kelly. Pierre is eighth in line to the Monegasque throne (which is a royal way of saying ‘Principality of Monaco’). Pierre is a businessman and avid sailor.

Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah
Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II 

Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah is the first child (of four) for King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan. He is a first lieutenant in the Jordanian Armed Forces, and once he became of age he began functioning as regent to his father on several occasions in Jordan and abroad. As the Crown Prince of Jordan, he is next in line to the throne after his father.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

The eldest son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, William is second in line to the British throne. He is married to the ever-stylish Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and a proud pop to the shy Prince George, the cheeky Princess Charlotte and the spunky Prince Louis

Andrea Casiraghi of Monaco
Andrea Casiraghi of Monaco

Andrea Albert Pierre Casiraghi

He is the eldest son and child to Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her second husband, Stefano Casiraghi. Andrea is also the eldest grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and Grace Kelly. He is fluent in French, Italian, English and German, and much of his philanthropic works deal with children. He is fourth in line to the Monegasque throne.

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei
Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei

His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei

He is the 10th child and fourth son to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his former second wife, Puan Mariam binti Abdul Aziz. He is currently sixth in line to the Bruneian throne. He is an avid polo player and enjoys soccer, boxing and taking sweet pictures with baby tigers as well.

Prince Amedeo of Belgium
Prince Amedeo of Belgium

Prince Amedeo of Belgium, Archduke of Austria-Este

He is the grandson of King Albert II of Belgium and the eldest son and child of Lorenz, Archduke of Austria-Este, and Princess Astrid of Belgium. He is the godfather to Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, the heir apparent to Belgian throne. He studied in the U.S. and received an MBA from Columbia University. He married Italian journalist, the now Princess Elisabetta of Belgium, Archduchess of Austria-Este. He is sixth in line to the throne.

Prince Felix of Luxembourg
Prince Felix of Luxembourg

Prince Félix of Luxembourg

He is the second son and second of five children to the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. He has always had a huge interest in sports, leading him to pursue a career in marketing and public relations — but he also has an interest in ethics in biotechnology. He is second in line to the throne.

 

