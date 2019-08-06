View 3 pics | Back to story
Princess who gave up royal status for love is expecting first child

The former Japanese Princess and her husband, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in October, are expecting their first child this year.

Ayako lost her royal title upon her marriage to Kei. Japan's centuries-old law requires a Princess to leave the Imperial family if she marries a commoner.

Following their 2018 nuptials, Kei told the press that he hoped to “build a family full of smiles.”

