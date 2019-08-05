View 9 pics | Royals

Meghan Markle's former home in L.A. up for sale for $1.8 million

© Grosby Group

The lovely and sunny four-bedroom property where, according to TMZ, Meghan Markle lived with first husband, producer Trevor Engelson, is located in L.A.'s exclusive Hancock Park neighborhood. This two-story house, built in 1924, (the whole residential area was built in the twenties), was the place chosen by the couple as their California base when Meghan got her role on Suits and she traveled back and forth to Toronto. As we all know, she would eventually end up moving to Canada, but as a girl raised in the San Fernando Valley, surely her former Cali home has a special place in her heart. 

 

Live like a royal for $1.8 million

Good news is that you can now live like the Duchess if you have a cool $1.8 million to spare, as the charming property is currently for sale. It's may not be Frogmore Cottage but for that "bargain" price you will get a 2,262 sq. ft. living space, consisting of four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a lovely outside area. Interested? Come in, let's have a look inside! 

© Grosby Group

Art Decó inspired living

The main reception area is a bright and airy room decorated with white sofas, touches of color in blue and yellow and some art decó-inspired design pieces like the gold coffee table. Centered around a fireplace, it opens to the dining room and to a family room. It's a well thought-out layout!

© Grosby Group

Iced tea, anyone?

Perfect for al fresco dining, the outside terrace has comfortable rattan armchairs and terracotta floors that give the space a rustic charm. You just have to put the BBQ and you're ready for a proper summer party!

 

© Grosby Group

Sweet dreams, princess

The big windows open into the garden, and the white walls reflect the huge amount of light in this bedroom, one out of four in the home. The decor in the house is very in-style with what Meghan showcased in her now-closed blog, The Tig: simple lines, discreet white and stone hues as the base and hints of colors in the accessories. 

© Grosby Group

Marble and gold shades

Behold one of the three modern-decor bathrooms in Prince Harry's wife former home. The double marble vanity and mosaic-style tiled floors, along with the hexagonal mirrors in gold, give an art-decó vibe to the room. 

© Grosby Group

Calming space

A beautiful bedroom in the same stone and white shades as the rest of the house creates a calming atmosphere for the perfect night's sleep!

© Grosby Group

California living

In the family room adjacent to the main living area, the crisp white walls and the hardwood floors continue. White sofas and hints of color in red turn the space into a very bright, almost beach-style room. 

 

© Grosby Group

Small, but mighty

Although the kitchen may not look super spacious, it is nonetheless a very well-equipped space with a breakfast area. Again, the marble countertops (same as in the bathrooms) and the stainless steel appliances marry the old with the new.

© Grosby Group

After-dinner conversation

The dining room opens up to the living room on one side and to the porch in the other. The design is clean and sleek for a practical, strategically located place

