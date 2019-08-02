View 3 pics | Back to story

Sisters' day out! Lena Tindall takes first public steps at summer festival with Mia

...
Sisters' day out! Lena Tindall takes first public steps at summer festival with Mia
You're reading

Sisters' day out! Lena Tindall takes first public steps at summer festival with Mia

1/3
Watch Queen Sofia's granddaughter dance to reggaeton at a music festival
Next

Watch Queen Sofia's granddaughter dance to reggaeton at a music festival
Zara Phillips and Lena Tindall
© Grosby Group

Zara Phillips and Lena Tindall

Lena Tindall took her first public steps at the Magic Millions Festival of Eventing at Gatcombe Park on Friday, August 2.

Lenda Tindall looks just like dad Mike Tindall
© Grosby Group

Lenda Tindall looks just like dad Mike Tindall

Mia Tindall's baby sister is the spitting image of dad Mike Tindall.

Zara and Mike are parents to daughters Mia and Lena Tindall
© Getty Images

Zara and Mike are parents to daughters Mia and Lena Tindall

Zara and Mike welcomed their youngest child, Lena, in June of 2018.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries