Spain's Queen Sofia takes granddaughters to see royal-approved movie

Queen Letizia shows us how to rock the chicest ponytail for summer
When it comes to beating the summer heat, styling your hair can be tricky. From humidity to scorching temperatures, a little sweat can easily ruin...
Queen Letizia receives touching gift at her namesake awards
Royal ladies seem to be thinking pink these days. Less than a week after Kate Middleton made a colorful splash at her nephew Archie’s christening in...
See the emotional moment between Queen Sofía of Spain and Plácido Domingo when she presents him an excellence award
Wednesday afternoon proved to be an emotional moment between Queen Sofía of Spain and Plácido Domingo at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Her...
Queen Letizia borrows mother-in-law Queen Sofía's tiara weeks after tense family moment
Queen Letizia proved pearls are always appropriate on Monday evening. The Spanish monarch — along with her husband King Felipe — hosted a dinner...
Queen Letizia and Queen Sofía reunite after controversial Easter moment
After a controversial Easter mass together, Queen Letizia and Queen Sofía of Spain have publicly reunited for the first time. The royal pair put on...