Spain's Queen Sofia takes granddaughters to see royal-approved movie
Spain's Queen Sofia takes granddaughters to see royal-approved movie

Queen Sofia took her granddaughters Victoria de Marichalar and Irene Urdangarín to watch Disney's The Lion King on July 30.

"The film is very beautiful," the 80-year-old royal reportedly told photographers.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to begin their annual summer holiday at Marivent Palace with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía on August 1.

