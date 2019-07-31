View 6 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Meghan Markle launching capsule collection of workwear

meghan markle workear collection
© Sussexroyal/Peter Lindbergh

meghan markle workear collection

In one of the pictures released by Vogue, we can see the Duchess of Sussex browsing through a clothes rail. The images were taken at the Smart Works headquarters in London. 

meghan markle smart works fashion designer
© Getty Images

meghan markle smart works fashion designer

Smart Works is a charity very close to Meghan´s heart. She became its patron in January 2018. 

meghan markle black dress
© Getty Images

meghan markle black dress

This is the outfit that started the "Meghan effect." The affordable M&S black little dress, (costing just $60), was sold out in nearly every size after the Duchess chose it for an official commitment in 2018.

meghan markle marks and spencer jumper
© Getty Images

meghan markle marks and spencer jumper

Another M&S garment that was an instant hit. Meghan wore this bell sleeve black jumper to the second-ever joint engagement with Prince Harry in 2018.

meghan markle ms brown gloves christmas day
© Getty Images

meghan markle ms brown gloves christmas day

The Duchess chose these lovely tan leather gloves by M&S to accessorize her look during the Christmas Day service at Sandringham in 2017. 

meghan markle capsule colection white shirt
© Getty Images

meghan markle capsule colection white shirt

A crisp white shirt. We have seen Meghan wearing one of these on many occasions. Now that she is launching her workwear collection, we are hoping there is one included in her designs.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

