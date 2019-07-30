View 12 pics | Royals

All the pictures you didn't see from Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier's stunning royal wedding

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

What a magical weekend it was for Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s son, Louis Ducruet , and his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier, who finally said ‘I do’ during two beautiful ceremonies. The nuptials began on July 26 with the civil ceremony, which was followed by a small celebration with family and close friends at the palace. The next day, on July 27, their religious ceremony took place at the Monaco Cathedral – the same place in which his late grandparents Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly were married and are also buried there.

Marie looked stunning in each of the three outfits she wore. Meanwhile, Louis, 26, looked dapper as can be for both of their special days. Scroll through the gallery to see all the pictures from the latest Monaco wedding!

 

The Blushing Bride

The lady of the hour looked ultra-chic for their civil ceremony wearing “a sophisticated, weightless silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace at the waist. The sleeveless design features a discrete V-neckline and an exquisite open back," explained the luxurious bridal design house.

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

A special guest 

One of the special guests was their adorable pup, Pancake, who posed next to the couple on the steps in the palace courtyard as it is accustomed in any Monegasque royal wedding.

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Family portrait

Following the civil ceremony, the newlyweds posed with their parents. Louis was joined by his mother Princess Stephanie and his father, Daniel Ducruet. Marie was supported by her mom and her stepfather, Mr. and Mrs. Joubert.

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Mother of the groom

Princess Stephanie brought the sunshine in a lovely bright yellow jumpsuit featuring a modern retro silhouette and a cinched waist.

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Wedding bells

On July 27, the religious wedding took place at the Monaco Cathedral. About 200 guests witnessed the royal couple’s nuptials. Some of the attendees included Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie, newlyweds Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam, Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo, and Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Regal family ties

Louis had previously mentioned he wanted to be close to his late grandparents, Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly whom were married and later buried in the Monaco cathedral..

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Marie's girls

Marie's bridesmaids looked lovely in a variation of neutral-toned dresses. Louis' half-sister Camille Gottlieb was part of the bridal party. 

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Kiss!

The bride and groom sealed their union in marriage with a romantic kiss.

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Showered with love

The newlyweds were showered with flower petals and confetti as they left the church. 

The bride looked gorgeous in her traditional wedding gown, which her sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet who’s a designer, helped create along with bridal designer Atelier Boisanger. According to social media, the bridal piece is made of silk Zagar and embroidered Chantilly lace and took a whopping 300 hours to make.

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

One for the books!

Louis and Marie posed with their loved ones outside the cathedral.

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Cake time!

Marie changed into her third look for the reception following the ceremony.

The couple engaged in a happy moment cutting their gigantic, seven-tier wedding cake, which was decorated with red and white sugar flowers. 

© Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Happily ever after

Wishing the lovely couple a lifetime of happiness!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

