5 secrets you didn't know about Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding

View Galleries
-
Charlotte Casiraghi takes inspiration from mom Princess Caroline with third wedding dress
A month after marrying during a civil ceremony, Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam held a second secret wedding in France. The pair...
-
All the pictures you didn't see from Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier's stunning royal wedding
-
Prince Charles could follow in Meghan's footsteps in next Bond film
The name's Bond, Charles Bond! Meghan Markle soon may not be the only member of the royal family who appears on screen. The Duchess of Sussex’s...
-
Heidi Klum wears fairytale bridal gown to wed Tom Kaulitz on luxury yacht
Heidi Klum was every inch the fairytale bride at the weekend as she wed Tom Kaulitz during a gorgeous ceremony on a luxury yacht in Italy. It was her...
-
Queen Letizia and daughters cover King Felipe in kisses as they kick off Mallorca vacation