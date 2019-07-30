View 6 pics | Back to story
5 secrets you didn't know about Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding

© Getty Images

Prince Charles wed Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981 in front of 3,500 guests at St Paul's Cathedral, London.

© Getty Images

Her dress is a royal wedding icon, but it's a little known fact that the bride spilled perfume down her front moments before she had to depart for the wedding venue.

© Getty Images

Diana and Charles share a kiss on Buckingham Palace balcony - much to the delight of the crowds present below.

© Getty Images

Her dress featured a 25ft train and became quite creased on the journey to St Paul's

© Getty Images

Diana was very mindful of not towering over her groom on the big day and purposefully chose shoes that featured a low heel.

© Getty Images

