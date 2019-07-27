View 4 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Monaco's Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier marry in a royal wedding style unlike any other!

...
Monaco's Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier marry in a royal wedding style unlike any other!
You're reading

Monaco's Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier marry in a royal wedding style unlike any other!

1/4
Princess Charlene brings Meghan Markle realness to the club with John Legend after epic gala
Next

Princess Charlene brings Meghan Markle realness to the club with John Legend after epic gala
Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier wedding
© @rosa_clara

Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier wedding

Congratulations, Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier! The lovebirds followed in the footsteps of cousin Charlotte Casiraghi, who wed Dimitri Rassam with two ceremonies last month. They also held multiple nupitals with a civil ceremony at the Prince’s palace on Friday, July 26 and a religious ceremony on Saturday, July 27.

Rosa Clara wedding dress
© @rosa_clara

Rosa Clara wedding dress

In a royal wedding first, Marie opted for this silk crepe jumpsuit by Barcelona-based designer Rosa Clará for their civil ceremony. The sophisticated look flaunted a discrete V-neckline and an exquisite open back feature. "We can’t feel any prouder of taking part in this memorable day," the design company wrote. "Thank you so much for trusting in us and for believing in our values. You looked outstanding!"

Marie Chevallier royal wedding dress
© @atelierboisanger

Marie Chevallier royal wedding dress

“After several sessions at our Atelier in Barcelona, Rosa Clara has created two stunning designs for the bride-to-be that she says 'truly express her personality,'" the designer continued to say, revealing there would indeed be another look. "It’s been a pleasure to work with Marie throughout the dressmaking process and, for us, it’s a great honour and a huge responsibility."

Marie Chevallier royal wedding dress
© @atelierboisanger

Marie Chevallier royal wedding dress

The second dress seems to be much more traditional, with this design sketch exposing its flowy fairy tale nature. According to Atelier Boisanger, the spectacular wedding dress was “made of Zagar and Chantilly Lace with 300 hours of delicate embroideries.” Atelier added that Louis’ sister Pauline Ducruet, who graduated from Parsons School of Design, collaborated on the luscious design.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries