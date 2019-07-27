Monaco's Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier marry in a royal wedding style unlike any other!

View Galleries
-
Grace Kelly's grandson to wed college sweetheart this weekend: Details
-
Charlotte Casiraghi's royal wedding takes the cake in a weekend filled with celebrity ceremonies
Here comes the bride... again! Almost one month after marrying in a civil ceremony, Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam...
-
Charlotte Casiraghi echoes grandmother Grace Kelly’s elegance with wedding reception look
Any bride would be ecstatic to emulate the enduring elegance of style icon Grace Kelly on their wedding day. Fortunately, this was an extra easy task...
-
Wow - Did Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam's royal wedding outdo Meghan and Harry's?
Another royal wedding has pierced the surface of pop culture, and it may be the most sumptuous yet. Princess Caroline of Hanover’s daughter...
-
Princess Charlene brings Meghan Markle realness to the club with John Legend after epic gala!
Royal style is something every fashionista craves, especially when a delicious design is worn repeatedly across the kingdoms. Princess Charlene of...