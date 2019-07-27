View 8 pics | Back to story
Princess Charlene brings Meghan Markle realness to the club with John Legend after epic gala!
Princess Charlene brings Meghan Markle realness to the club with John Legend after epic gala!

© Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco turned heads in a vivid green Marchesa Notte dress to her country’s glittering 71st Red Cross Gala on Friday, July 26 at Monte-Carlo Sporting. Her bold and flowing cape dress stole the show with its teardrop accents. Styled up Charlene presided over the fundraiser with her love Prince Albert, who turned up in equally fun formal wear: an off-white tuxedo embellished by a burgundy bowtie. Gabriella and Jacques’ parents seemed to enjoy a night out at the high society affair which was attended by several prominent figures.

© Getty Images

As you may recall, Queen Letizia of Spain and Britain’s dazzling Duchesses - Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - have all been spotted rocking the cape dress look!

© Palais Princier de Monaco

Tony Parker and his French journalist wife Axelle Francine were among notable attendees to mingle with the royals.

© Getty Images

The name's Legend, John Legend. The All of Me crooner flew solo at the high society gathering, serenading the philanthropic crowd with a performance.

© Palais Princier de Monaco

Charlene was all smiles as she was seated between Tony Parker and John Legend at her dinner table.

© Palais Princier de Monaco

In line with tradition, Albert and Charlene tore up the dance floor at the worthwhile event.

© Palais Princier de Monaco

Monaco's royals looked very much in love as they swayed along to the music.

© @jimmyzmc

After the couple's tender moment, Charlene sought out a more sizzling dance enivronment. She found her solace at upscale hotspot Jimmy'z Monte Carlo, where DJ Cassidy was spinning. John Legend joined the green goddess and Cassidy behind the DJ station, as the crowd went wild. Charlene's cape number transitioned from elegant eveningwear to dance diva dress as she grooved to the beat.

