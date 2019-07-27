Princess Charlene brings Meghan Markle realness to the club with John Legend after epic gala!

View Galleries
-
Princess Charlene swaps her regal style for biker chic
Our engines were revving upon seeing Princess Charlene step out for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday, June 15. The 41-year-old former Olympian...
-
Did Grace Kelly's daughter Princess Stéphanie join the circus? See the Monaco royals' zany night out
The circus is in town and the Monaco royal family couldn't be happier. Grace Kelly's children Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie stepped...
-
Monaco's Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier marry in a royal wedding style unlike any other!
Regal wedding bells chimed once again in Monaco! The charming coastal city-state played host to yet another royal wedding this summer as Princess...
-
Princess Charlene shows off sporty side and royal PDA at family outing
Former Olympian Princess Charlene tapped into her athletic roots on Sunday, June 17, for a rigorous water challenge. The 40-year-old, along with her...
-
Meghan Markle cheers on BFF Serena Williams with Kate and Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon