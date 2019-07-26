Prince Harry visits same hospital Princess Diana visited in 1989

View Galleries
-
5 secrets you didn't know about Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding
When Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981 their fairytale ceremony captured the world’s imagination and set the gold standard...
-
Elon Musk's new project aims to connect the human brain to the internet
Elon Musk's next big project feels eerily similar to an episode of Black Mirror. The revolutionary entrepreneur wants to give every human brain...
-
'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' cast reveal the movie's important message
This weekend on August 9, the world will be re-introduced to a classic character every kid grew up with: Dora the Explorer. The original show centered...
-
Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Eugenio Derbez is opening up about fatherhood! The 57-year-old actor is currently promoting his upcoming flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold and made...
-
Kylie Jenner was gifted a $21K statue for her birthday - see the pictures!
Kylie Jenner has done it all! The reality TV starlet runs Kylie Cosmetics, was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes and has an adorable...