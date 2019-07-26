View 6 pics | Back to story
Prince Harry visits same hospital Princess Diana visited in 1989

Prince Harry paid a visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

He was there to celebrate a new wing that will give patients and families access to new resources.

The Duke of Sussex also met with young patients and their families.

This was a special visit because he got to meet and speak with a nurse who had previously met with his late mother Princess Diana.

Princess Diana had visited the hospital in 1989 and signed the visitors' book. 

Thirty years later, her son signed the same book.

