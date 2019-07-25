Surprise! Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces her 'grandchild'

View Galleries
-
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway pictured for first time since surgery in Mexico
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has resurfaced in Mexico after undergoing surgery last month. Crown Prince Haakon’s wife was pictured for the...
-
Why this European royal won't be using the title 'Princess'
Norway’s Märtha Louise is keeping her royal duties and personal work endeavors separate. Crown Prince Haakon’s sister, who has penned books,...
-
Princess Martha Louise summers in the Hamptons with 'new friend' Gwyneth Paltrow
Princess Martha Louise of Norway is enjoying summer in the Hamptons and making A-list friends. King Harald V and Queen Sonja’s daughter, 47, took to...
-
'Sailor' Prince George shows off his missing front teeth
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch mom Kate and dad William compete in sailing race
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a quick intermission from their annual summer vacation to engage in a little friendly competition. The Duke and...