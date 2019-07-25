View 6 pics | Back to story
Surprise! Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces her 'grandchild'

Surprise! Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces her 'grandchild'
Surprise! Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces her 'grandchild'

Princess Beatrice to announce engagement?
Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces grandchild in photo with son Marius Borg Høiby
Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces grandchild in photo with son Marius Borg Høiby

“Finally, the grandchild has arrived at the cabin 😅 @ marius_borg & @louieborgsnekkestad ❤️❤️❤️,” the Crown Princess captioned a photo of herself with her son Marius and his dog.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces grandchild in photo with son Marius Borg Høiby

Marius is Mette-Marit’s son from a previous relationship.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces grandchild in photo with son Marius Borg Høiby

Marius and his model girlfriend Juliane Snekkestad are the proud parents of a Boston Terrier named Louie Borg Snekkestad.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon support Marius' relationship with the former Playboy model.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit family

Marius quit his public life in 2017.

Crown Prince family of Norway summer holiday

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is also a mother to 15-year-old daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and 13-year-old son Prince Sverre Magnus, whom she shares with husband Crown Prince Haakon.

