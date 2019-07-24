View 6 pics | Back to story

...
Prince Felix of Denmark - the new high fashion model Prince?

Prince Felix of Denmark
With his latest official portraits, Felix shows he could easily follow in his older brother's modeling footsteps. 

Prince Felix of Denmark
Besides good genes, the 17-year-old has also picked up after impeccable style. 

Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix
Felix’s rise in stature could already be compared to his older brother Nikolai, who is only two years his senior.

Prince Nikolai models
It should be noted Nikolai, worked the catwalk for high fashion houses such as Dior and Burberry and has been featured in major fashion ads in cities like Hong Kong.

Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix and Countess Alejandra
There's no question Countess Alejandra and Prince Joachims's boys are two very handsome young men. 

Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix and Countess Alejandra
Even from their early childhood, their little ones were both unique and beautiful boys. 

