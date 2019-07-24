View 5 pics | Back to story
Baby Archie's personality is revealed and we're in love all over again

Baby Archie's personality is revealed and we're in love all over again

Which of his royal cousins did Master Archie meet first?
Which of his royal cousins did Master Archie meet first?
meghan markle baby archie harry
© Getty Images

meghan markle baby archie harry

The last outing of baby Archie was during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. While dad was playing, Meghan cuddled and looked after the little one. 

dr jane goodall baby archie
© Getty Images

dr jane goodall baby archie

Primatologist and ethologist, Dr. Jane Goodall, shared some details about Archie's personality after meeting him a month ago. 

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor christening
© Getty Images

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor christening

What a cutie! On the day of his christening, the tiniest of the Sussex clan wore the royal lace and satin gown which is a replica of the one made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal.

meghan-prince-harry-baby-archie-presentation
© Getty Images

meghan-prince-harry-baby-archie-presentation

During Archie's official introduction to the public, Meghan said, "he has the sweetest temperament."

prince harry dr Jane goodall
© Getty Images

prince harry dr Jane goodall

Prince Harry attended Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering, where he posed with Dr Jane Goodall. 

