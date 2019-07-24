Baby Archie's personality is revealed and we're in love all over again

View Galleries
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry christen Archie Harrison in special gown - See photos!
Exactly two months after his birth, Archie Harrison has been christened. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blessed their sweet bundle of joy during a...
-
Archie is now the most popular baby boy's name of 2019
For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, little Archie’s arrival has been a wonderful, life-changing event. But besides bringing great joy to the Duke...
-
Prince Harry cuddles baby Archie while celebrating first Father's Day in adorable new photo
In the blink of an eye The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his first Father’s Day as a dad. To mark the momentous occasion, Prince Harry shared a...
-
Baby Archie's polo playdate with the royal family: All the pics
-
Prince Harry reunites with his son Archie after spending two days in Italy
After spending two days in Italy, the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK at the weekend where he had a joyful reunion with his newborn son Archie...