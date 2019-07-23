View 3 pics | Back to story

The Cambridge's shared a sweet message for Prince George's Bday

The Cambridge's shared a sweet message for Prince George's Bday
The Cambridge's shared a sweet message for Prince George's Bday

© The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George is relishing in his 'big boy' status after turning six on July 22. In honor of his birthday, the eldest of Kate and William's three children was photographed by his mom wearing England's national team soccer (or football in the UK) jersey.

© The Duchess of Cambridge

England's national soccer team was happy to see the lad sporting the shirt and wrote, "Happy birthday, Prince George! Great choice of shirt!"

© The Duchess of Cambridge

Although it’s unclear why Kensington Palace then replied with three lion emojis. Perhaps Prince George is well on his way to becoming a soccer star!

