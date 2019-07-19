View 12 pics | Royals

Take a look inside the Royal Dutch family's revamped new home

...
Take a look inside the Royal Dutch family's revamped new home
You're reading

Take a look inside the Royal Dutch family's revamped new home

1/12
Queen Maxima and family pose for stunning photos at new home
Next

Queen Maxima and family pose for stunning photos at new home
dutch royal family new home
© Royal House of the Netherlands

dutch royal family new home

A new home for the Royal Dutch family

The Dutch Royals moved into their revamped new home six months ago after 15 years living in Villa De Eikenhorst, a more modest residence located in Wassenaar, very close to The Hague.

Queen Maxima and her family's new home had to go through major renovations that took five years and cost 63 million euros. Huis Ten Bosch has been the official residence of the living monarch since 1981. Queen Emeritus Beatrix, Willem-Alexander's mother, lived there for more than 30 years. But from now on, it will be her son, Willem, along with Queen Maxima and princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariana who will make the palace their own.

This is the first time the Royal House opens the doors to the property, and we've got a ~royal~ glimpse. Come on in as we reveal all the curiosities of the extraordinary royal palace!

queen maxima king willem netherlands new palace exterior
© Royal House of the Netherlands

queen maxima king willem netherlands new palace exterior

The House in the Woods

Huis Ten Bosch - the house in the woods- is a XVII century manor located in the outskirts of The Hague. The almost thirty thousand square foot property is surrounded by woodland and had to be completely refurbished due to several structural issues. 

Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander new palace hall
© Royal House of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander new palace hall

Welcome home

The palace grand hall displays a stunning LED installation signed by Studio Drift, representing the relationship among nature, technology and human mankind. The earth globes and the magnificent rug add warmth to the beautiful entrance. 

queen maxima king willem new home blue salon
© Royal House of the Netherlands

queen maxima king willem new home blue salon

The Blue Salon

The blue salon is one of the coziest rooms in the palace. Blue sofas and lamps create the perfect space for the family. The mural on the walls are authentic works of art. A giant collage by Maurice Scheltens and Liesbeth Abbenes, represent key elements in the life of the family such as King Willem's cape on the day of his coronation. 

 

RELATED: You can rent Rihanna's Hollywood home for 35K a month, take a look inside

maxima willem blue room detail
© Royal House of the Netherlands

maxima willem blue room detail

A very special collage

Enter the Blue room and you'll see special details lining the walls. A cot with a canopy can be seen as a tribute to the princesses' births and the chairs are ones the young royals used when they were little. One of them even has Amalia's name on the back. So sweet!

queen maxima king willem new home dna salon
© Royal House of the Netherlands

queen maxima king willem new home dna salon

Science in the decor

What used to be the Green Room back in the day is now known as the DNA room. Queen Maxima is really interested in genetic investigation, so artist Jacob van der Beugel used sixty-thousand tiles to create a work of art representing King Willem, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia's DNA sequence to cover the walls. The most modern way of portraying the new royal generation. 

queen maxima king william new home japanese salon
© Royal House of the Netherlands

queen maxima king william new home japanese salon

Asia is the inspiration

The beautiful garden-facing Japanese room is light, airy and a tribute to Asia. Delicate drawings from the land of the rising sun line the walls.

queen maxima king willem new palace chinese hall
© Royal House of the Netherlands

queen maxima king willem new palace chinese hall

Time to tea

And of course, there is no palace without a Chinese hall. The delicate design of the room, with beautiful paintings that even match the sofa's fabric, create an elegant environment for any private reception. 

queen maxima netherlands new home white salon
© Royal House of the Netherlands

queen maxima netherlands new home white salon

Timeless elegance

The white dining room still displays the same charm as it did centuries ago when it was first built in 1734. Beautiful carpets and a grand dining table are the key elements in this timeless room. 

maxima willem new home yellow salon
© Royal House of the Netherlands

maxima willem new home yellow salon

The Yellow salon

Another grand reception room for official commitments. The Yellow room is an elegant, classic space with beautiful wooden floors.

 

RELATED: Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner´s 28K honeymoon suite

queen maxima new palace ballroom
© Royal House of the Netherlands

queen maxima new palace ballroom

A ballroom that was a museum

The Oranjezaal, or Orange Room, is decorated with paintings by Jacob Jordaens, (Rembrandt´s pupil), or Salomon de Bray. Its grandeur has been on display in several official dates. Along with the Chinese room, it was part of the first National Museum of The Netherlands. Former President Barack Obama could appreciate the beauty of the room during the Nuclear Security Banquet that took place under its dome.

queen maxima king willem new palace
© Royal House of the Netherlands

queen maxima king willem new palace

The personal touch

King Willem and wife Queen Maxima have put special care in their new home's decor. The Palace is full of details that speak about the past, present and future of the Royal family. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries