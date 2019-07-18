View 2 pics | Back to story

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander play tourists in New York City: See photos

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands were spotted shopping in New York City on Tuesday, July 16. While in Manhattan, the royals dropped by The Container Store, Sephora and the Gap. Maxima and her husband were photographed carrying their purchases as they strolled the streets.

Maxima, 48, looked every bit the stylish New Yorker wearing a summery print dress by Akris. The Dutch Queen completed her look with a pair of statement green earrings, brown ankle wrap sandals, and a matching thin brown belt at the waist.
