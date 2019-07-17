View 12 pics | Royals

Princesses Olympia and Talita von Furstenberg's trip to Japan is definition of family vacation goals

Princesses Olympia and Talita von Furstenberg's trip to Japan is definition of family vacation goals
Princesses Olympia and Talita von Furstenberg's trip to Japan is definition of family vacation goals

Princess Olympia and Talita in Japan
A family that travels together, stays together. Royal cousins Princesses Olympia of Greece and Talita von Fürstenberg embarked on a trip abroad this summer visiting Japan. While in East Asia, where they holidayed in Kyoto and Tokyo, the pair dined on local cuisine, visited a bamboo forest, rode on a rickshaw through a Japanese jungle, and dropped by a popular social media destination.

 

The summer getaway follows Olympia's recent graduation from New York University. The trip was a family affair for the fashionable duo. Talita and Olympia’s brothers and glamorous mothers, who are two of the famous Miller sisters, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Alexandra von Fürstenberg, joined the Princesses on the lavish trip. The Miller siblings, including Pia Getty, were the epitome of high society back in the ‘90s. The offspring of the blue-blooded sisters have previously been dubbed the next-generation of “It girls” by Vanity Fair.

 

The close-knit families often vacation together. Last year, Olympia, 22, and Talita, 20, who studies at Georgetown University, flocked to Vienna for a glamorous summer holiday. Fuel your wanderlust by clicking through their latest summer vacation album….

Princesses Olympia and Talita in Japan
The stylish Princesses modeled their pretty printed frocks at the Shogunzuka Seiryuden Viewpoint in Kyoto.

Princess Olympia and Princess Talita in Japan
The city girls swapped cars for a rickshaw through a Japanese jungle.

Princesses Olympia and Talita in Japan
Talita and Olympia showed off their chopstick skills dining in Japan.

Princess Olympia and Talita in Japan
Talita, who is the granddaughter of designr DVF, posed for a photo with her mother Alexandra von Furstenberg and two geishas.

Marie-Chantal and daughter Olympia in Japan
Likewise, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Olympia seized on the moment for a sweet mother-daughter photo op.

Princess Olympia in Japan
Olympia cruised a Japanese river in a wooden boat.

Princess Olympia and Princess Talita in Japan
The cousins paid a visit to the famous social media destination, the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo. Olympia captioned her snapshot from the Forest of Resonating Lamps installation, "Got a light?"

Princess Olympia and Talita in Japan
Diane von Fürstenberg's granddaughter shared a photo of traditional female Japanese entertainers, geishas, performing.

Princess Olympia and Talita in Japan
Prince Tassilo von Fürstenberg, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, and Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece enjoyed hot sake with their sisters.

Princess Olympia in Japan
That's what big cousins are for! Olympia fed Talita's brother Tassilo with some chopsticks.

olympia-talita-japan-trip-instagram
Konnichiwa from Japan! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal shared a group photo, featuring her husband Crown Prince Pavlos. Alongside the picture, the mom-of-five simply wrote, "Bamboo heaven."

 

WHY AMERICAN-BORN PRINCESS TALITA VON FÜRSTENBERG IS ONE OF OUR FAVORITE ROYALS AROUND

