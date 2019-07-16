Princess Martha Louise summers in the Hamptons with 'new friend' Gwyneth Paltrow

View 2 pics | Back to story

...
© Instagram

Norway's Princess Martha Louise met her boyfriend Shaman's friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, in the Hamptons.

© Instagram

Norway's Princess Martha Louise summers in the Hamptons with Gwyneth Paltrow

“Meeting amazing people that make us grow is such a gift of life, don’t you think? Meeting @gwynethpaltrow was such a gift. Your wisdom, strength, your clear vision and soft personality with a great sense of humor is so inspiring,” the Princess wrote alongside a photo of herself with her boyfriend and the actress. “Thank you for being who you are and for receiving us all with open arms. So looking forward to our next encounter. 💗🙏 Who inspires you to grow? #newfriends #inspiring @shamandurek.”

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

