Princess Martha Louise summers in the Hamptons with 'new friend' Gwyneth Paltrow

View Galleries
-
Why this European royal won't be using the title 'Princess'
Norway’s Märtha Louise is keeping her royal duties and personal work endeavors separate. Crown Prince Haakon’s sister, who has penned books,...
-
Surprise! Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces her 'grandchild'
Crown Princess Mette-Marit is a proud grandmother! The Norwegian royal, 45, took to her personal social media account on Wednesday, July 24, to share...
-
'Sailor' Prince George shows off his missing front teeth
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch mom Kate and dad William compete in sailing race
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a quick intermission from their annual summer vacation to engage in a little friendly competition. The Duke and...
-
Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless
Cheeky Princess Charlotte strikes again! After competing in the King’s Cup charity race on Thursday, August 8, Kate Middleton brought her oldest...