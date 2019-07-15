View 8 pics | Royals

All the best pics from Meghan Markle and Beyonce's double date

We knew Beyoncé was a fan of Meghan Markleremember Queen Bey's "royal portrait" of the Duchess of Sussex, complete with tiara? – but we got to witness first hand that the feeling was definitely mutual when pop royalty met real-life royalty on the red carpet of the European premiere of The Lion King on Sunday night. Joined by their respective husbands Prince Harry and Jay-Z, two of the world's highest-profile women bonded over babies – Bey has three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, while the Duchess welcomed Archie Harrison in May – and even dad Harry got some parenting tips from hip hop mogul Jay-Z.

 

Beyoncé, of course, voices the character of Nala in the Disney live-action reboot which had its London screening at Leicester Square. Scroll through to see her fun night out with Jay and the Sussexes!

Prince Harry looked 007 smooth in his tuxedo, while Meghan was super chic in an LBD Jason Wu. The Duchess paired the long-sleeved dress, which has a 1950s A-line silhouette and sheer bodice, with Aquazzura heels. She wore her hair in a slicked back bun and carried a satin box clutch by Gucci to complete the look.

The royal couple seemed thrilled to be having a date night, walking the gold carpet hand in hand and smiling and waving to the cheering crowds. Meghan had a busy weekend, also stepping out with Pippa and Kate Middleton to watch her BFF Serena Williams play at Wimbledon on Saturday. For that event, the Duchess wore a white button down shirt and skirt by Hugo Boss. 

Beyoncé stunned in a gold goddess gown with a daring thigh-high split, accessorizing with diamond earrings and a matching clutch and strappy sandals. Jay-Z was looking dapper in his wide lapel tuxedo, rocking a headband as he held hands with his wife as they arrived to screams from crowds in Leicester Square. 

Meghan was the first to approach Bey and Jay, with Beyoncé telling her "[We] love you guys." The Duke of Sussex who arrived for the friendly chat seconds later, exclaimed to the global pop icon, "You've been rather busy."

The two women greeted one another with a huge hug, with Beyoncé enthusing, "My princess", with a smile. In the interaction, which was captured on video, the Single Ladies singer, revealed she had been following the news about Meghan and Harry's son Archie, telling the couple, "That baby is so beautiful."

Keegan Michael-Key, Florence Kasumba, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and director Jon Favreau.

The Circle of Life creator himself Sir Elton John, with his husband David Furnish.

 

