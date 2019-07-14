View 6 pics | Back to story
Meghan Markle and Beyoncé just made our (circle of) life at 'The Lion King' premiere

Meghan Markle and Beyoncé just made our (circle of) life at 'The Lion King' premiere
Meghan Markle and Beyoncé just made our (circle of) life at 'The Lion King' premiere

As The Lion King's iconic score played, fans cheered, and - you bet - cameras flashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waltzed onto the film's European premiere carpet hand-in-hand on Sunday, July 14. All smiles, they moved into the Leicester Square Theatre at a swift pace, complementing each other in their dark looks. It was a dramatic twist, as many believed Beyoncé would be the first to arrive.

Besides no doubt intent on meeting her idol Beyoncé, the 37-year-old former Suits star was in attendance to support her love Harry, since the premiere was held in support of his conservation work through The Royal Foundation.

The only equal volume of cheers came as Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z strode onto the carpet just behind the Sussexes. Like their royal predecessors, the Carters also walked into the VIP outing hand-in-hand. Sasha Fierce stole the show in a glistening and gossamer mustard gold asymmetrical gown, as her husband opted for a tradtional tuxedo.

The music geniuses jetted straight from the carpet and into line to meet the Sussexes, looking giddy as they grew closer and closer. Of course, we're quite sure Meghan was just as marveled by the idea. Videos floating around online show that when the couples finally met is was nothing more than a powerhouse lovefest - Just look at how much Bey is beaming!

Popping out in the center, the Queen was joined by her dressed-up co-stars Keegan Michael-Key, Florence Kasumba, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and director Jon Favreau.

It's been a wild year for Sir Elton John who looked festive at his music-filled movie with husband David Furnish.

