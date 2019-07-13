View 8 pics | Royals

Meghan Markle cheers on BFF Serena Williams with Kate and Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon

Duchess day out! The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex celebrated their first "outing-versary" by attending the Wimbledon Women's Final to cheer on Serena Williams together yet again one year later. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle put on a fabulous display at the July 13 event, becoming a perfect trifecta of mommys when they were joined by Kate's sister Pippa Matthews in their VIP box. From their sweet exchanges to sizzling fashion, you'll want to scroll to see all of the best photos of this summer engagement!

 

Now THAT'S an entrance

Kate Middleton was the first to arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London. We were immediately green with envy over her stunning short-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana dress, its gold buttons glittering in the sunlight. The frock was a rewear - previously worn during a 2016 visit to Canada - but we were sure happy to see it again. Dubbed the ‘Middleton Bow-embellished Cady Midi Dress’ it was named after Kate. Be honest, if you had a dress named after you you'd totally rock it all the time too.

As usual, the 37-year-old royal's hair was a glossy hazel dream, preened to perfection. Her accessories were equally darling: a sleek cream handbag, also by D&G, in her hand and matching heels.

Spreading joy

It turns out Duchess Kate's early arrival was purposeful. She enjoyed speaking with an excited group of junior athletes who were set to play in a Girls' Doubles Semi-Final on Saturday.

The #MeghanMarkleEffect

There she is! Meghan was all smiles as she arrived at the sunny occasion in style. Leaving Prince Harry and baby Archie at home, the 37-year-old former Suits star donned a white button down shirt and eye-catching pleated skirt by Hugo Boss.

The three musketeers royal-teers!

Once pretty-in-print Pippa joined the royal pair, the trifecta of moms was complete. Kate had both her sisters by her side in the Royal Box on Centre Court. While the action was on the green, the spotlight was truly on these ladies, who radiated amongst fellow VIP patrons.

Spec-tacular sisters

The dazzling Duchess duo twinned in their classic black sunnies as they spoke ahead of the match. They eagerly awaited watching Meghan's bestie Serena Williams battle for the title of champion against Simona Halep.

You gotta have heart

At one point Meghan sweetly put her hand on her heart, a clear sign that she was moved. The sisters-in-law looked to be having a wonderful time together.

Royal reactions

The ladies were consumed by the whirling match, cheering on Serena at every hit.

Good sports

Unfortunately, Meghan's all-star pal Serena was ultimately defeated during the sets. Romanian tennis player Simona Halep earned the title of champion winning 6-2, 6-2 against America's tennis icon. Of course, Meghan, Kate and Pippa gave the impressive athlete a standing ovation, appearing genuinely happy for her success in the end.

