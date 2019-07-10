Baby Archie's polo playdate with the royal family: All the pics

View Galleries
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry christen Archie Harrison in special gown - See photos!
Exactly two months after his birth, Archie Harrison has been christened. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blessed their sweet bundle of joy during a...
-
A quick recap of Princess Diana's adorable grandchildren
-
Kate Middleton pays touching full-circle homage to Princess Diana at Archie's christening
Archie Harrison’s beautiful auntie Kate Middleton does it again! HRH the Duchess of Cambridge pulled off another iconic look for the christening of...
-
Meghan Markle sweetly cuddles Archie Harrison in new family photo
Attention, loyal royal fans! Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison just made their first family appearance! In the past, we've gotten a glimpse of...
-
Baby Archie Harrison’s Christening: 5 major secrets you didn’t know about the big day