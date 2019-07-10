View 10 pics | Royals

Baby Archie's polo playdate with the royal family: All the pics

Baby Archie's polo playdate with the royal family: All the pics
Baby Archie's polo playdate with the royal family: All the pics

Like brother, like sister: Cheeky Prince Louis channels Princess Charlotte at first polo match
Like brother, like sister: Cheeky Prince Louis channels Princess Charlotte at first polo match
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton playdate
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton playdate

The royal family had a fun day outdoors – all of them. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out to support their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William during the King Power Royal Charity Day on Wednesday, July 10. To everyone’s surprise, the Duchesses brought their children along for the fun day outdoors.

Harry and William may have been competing, but all eyes were on the sidelines as the royal cousins stole the show. Prince Louis proved that he was the man of the hour in cool shades. George and Charlotte showed the world how grown up they are. And little Archie was the sweetest new addition as he rested in his mother’s arms. Scroll through to see all the best pics from the polo match.

 

Mommy duties 

For the first time, royal watchers saw Kate and Meghan together, and in mommy mode. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex were each joined by their children for the outdoor occasion. 

Prince Harry and Prince William play in polo match
Prince Harry and Prince William play in polo match

Game time

On the field, Prince William (# 4) and Prince Harry (# 2) got into competative mode as they played in the match. 

Kate Middleton outfit
Kate Middleton outfit

Dressed to impress

Kate too put her mom style on display. The Duchess of Cambridge was chic in a pink number that she paired with her Castañer espadrilles. 

Prince Louis steals the show at the Royal Charity Polo Match

Prince Louis sunglasses
Prince Louis sunglasses

Too cool

There was a game going on, but Prince Louis didn't care as it was time to show off his style. The cheeky royal walked around in a pair of shades, impressing everyone who looked on. 

Prince Louis thumb sucking
Prince Louis thumb sucking

Thumbs up

Louis looked on (and sucked his thumb) during the match. The tiny royal was joined by his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the fun day out. 

Cambridge snack time
Cambridge snack time

Snack break

Kate joined her children as they grabbed a quick bite to eat by the car. The outdoorsy royal and her baby boy Louis sat on the ground, while George and Charlotte hopped in the trunk of the car. 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte soccer time
Prince George and Princess Charlotte soccer time

Goal

William and Harry weren't the only siblings competing. George and Charlotte played a round of soccer during the game. 

Princess Charlotte dance moves
Princess Charlotte dance moves

Dance it out

Charlotte, who has been taking ballet, ditched the soccer ball and decided to show off some of her impressive moves. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie at polo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie at polo

Hi dad!

Prince Harry made his way off of the field and on the sidelines to join his wife and son. The Prince ( still in his uniform) walked with his family to the car. 

Meghan Markle is California chic at polo match with Archie Harrison

Sweet kisses 

After the match, the Duchess of Sussex still kept her baby boy close to her heart. Archie had a slight wardrobe change, as he was draped in a white and yellow blanket.

