Baby Archie Harrison’s Christening: 5 major secrets you didn’t know about the big day

View Galleries
-
Prince Harry leaves baby Archie with Meghan Markle to go on work trip – 3 days after becoming a dad
He was sure to be missing baby Archie Harrison and his wife Meghan Markle, but all the same Prince Harry was full of joie de vivre as he touched down...
-
Royal split: Meghan and Harry leave Kate and William's Royal Foundation to set up on their own
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer share the same charity platform with Prince William and Kate Middleton, it has been confirmed. The Duke...
-
Vintage baby photos prove Archie is mom Meghan Markle's mini-me
Exactly two months after his birth, the world finally got its first full look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison. The images...
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry christen Archie Harrison in special gown - See photos!
Exactly two months after his birth, Archie Harrison has been christened. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blessed their sweet bundle of joy during a...
-
Prince Harry cuddles baby Archie while celebrating first Father's Day in adorable new photo
In the blink of an eye The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his first Father’s Day as a dad. To mark the momentous occasion, Prince Harry shared a...