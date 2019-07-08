View 6 pics | Royals

Baby Archie Harrison’s Christening: 5 major secrets you didn’t know about the big day

...
Baby Archie Harrison’s Christening: 5 major secrets you didn’t know about the big day
You're reading

Baby Archie Harrison’s Christening: 5 major secrets you didn’t know about the big day

1/6
Vintage baby photos prove Archie is mom Meghan Markle's mini-me
Next

Vintage baby photos prove Archie is mom Meghan Markle's mini-me
Archie Harrison christening photo
© Getty Images

Archie Harrison christening photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry christened their son Archie Harrison on Saturday July 6 during a very intimate ceremony held in Windsor Castle’s private chapel. Some of the high profile guests were shown in the gorgeous official photos which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released on the special day. But aside from that, the majority of the details from the ceremony - which was attended by fewer than 25 guests - was kept under wraps. The couple decided to keep the identities of the godparents they have chosen for Archie private, but the Palace did release a statement saying: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents." Read on to discover five major secrets we do know from the special event!

 

RELATED: ALL ABOUT BABY ARCHIE'S SPECIAL CHRISTENING GOWN

archie-harrison-christening-green-couch

archie-harrison-christening-green-couch

The special significance of the green sofa

Eagle-eyed royal fans may have spotted this detail from the official photograph of the guests - who included Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland and Kate Middleton and Prince William - gathered together in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room. The proud parents and baby Archie Harrison were pictured sitting on the same iconic green sofa that featured in Prince Harry’s official photographs in 1984. What a sweet tribute to the Duke’s late mom Princess Diana! In the original photograph Diana sits beside Queen Elizabeth with Harry on her knee while Prince Charles stands beside him. Prince William, meanwhile crouches at the women’s feet - flashing a cheeky smile for the camera.

 

PHOTOS: BABY ARCHIE IS MEGHAN MARKLE'S MINI-ME! 

baby-archie-christening-5-secrets-clock
© Getty Images

baby-archie-christening-5-secrets-clock

The time of the christening revealed

Did you spot it? The clock in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room which can be seen In one of the official photos, taken by photographer Chris Allerton, gives a huge clue about what time the christening ceremony took place. The ornate clock is partially hidden by the hat of Lady Sarah McCorquodale but If you look closely you can see the time that the photo was taken is almost 11.55am, which gives a good indication that Archie was christened around 11am on Saturday morning.
 

Princess Diana Kate pink bow pearl earrings
© Getty Images

Princess Diana Kate pink bow pearl earrings

Kate Middleton´s special tribute to the late Princess Diana

The green sofa wasn’t the only special touch honouring Harry’s mom on Saturday. The Duchess of Cambridge wore Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Earrings, which Harry and William’s late mother wore to many events, including her younger son Harry’s 1984 christening. Kate's gesture was not only thoughtful, but the earrings matched perfectly with her outfit - a pink Stella McCartney dress teamed with fuchsia heels and a matching bespoke Juliette Botterill headband. Even Kate's dress seemed to be a nod to her late mother-in-law, who wore a pink pussy bow dress and the pearl earrings to a polo match in 1985.

baby-archie-christening-5-secrets-diana-sisters-1a
© Getty Images

baby-archie-christening-5-secrets-diana-sisters-1a

Buckingham Palace's christening announcement mistake

Royal followers were delighted when they were treated to a beautiful family photo of Meghan, Harry and baby Archie with their nearest and dearest - but many noticed there was a major error in the text that was released along with it. Buckingham Palace accidentally referred to Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the wrong way around. The original caption stated that Lady Jane was standing next to Prince William, and that Lady Sarah was standing next to Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland. The sisters were in fact the other way around; Buckingham Palace amended their caption at 1 am local time - seven hours after it was posted.

 

RELATED:  Meghan and Harry might be required to make Archie´s godparents names public

baby-archie-harrison-5-secrets-lullaby1
© Getty Images

baby-archie-harrison-5-secrets-lullaby1

Archie had his own special lullaby written for him

In honor of Archie’s big day, The Kingdom Choir – who charmed viewers across the globe when they performed beautiful cover of the classic tune Stand by Me at Meghan and Harry’s wedding – penned a gorgeous lullaby for the couple's firstborn in honor of his christening. “We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the christening of their sweet baby boy,” the gospel band wrote to introduce the dreamy song. “Here’s a lullaby we wrote you for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. May your dreams be high as the open sky.”

 

RELATED: Baby Archie has his own lullaby and this is how it sounds

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries