Throwin' shade 2019: 5 royal-approved sunglasses you need to rock this summer
Throwin' shade 2019: 5 royal-approved sunglasses you need to rock this summer

No one throws shade like a royal. And we mean that literally. Whether shielding the bright bulbs of incessant photographers or escaping strong sunrays, royals always opt for stylish pairs of sunglasses. The summer of 2019 proves to be no expection, beckoning our favorite regal icons to step out in some of the sleekest sunnies around for an array of occasions. Scroll through for hotter-than-the-sun shades that you need to rock this summer from Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and more, to ensure you rule at every outing!

 

Summer concerts have never been so chic

Mr. Boho's Jordaan - $60

 

If you're attending an outdoor show this summer, look no further than Princess Eugenie's go-to glasses. The thrifty lenses come in a plethora of styles, guaranteeing they complement (or upgrade) your ensemble. Eugenie did just that as she rocked out with her sister Beatrice at London's 2019 Celine Dion concert!

 

For that classic Duchess dazzle

Ray-Ban's Wayfarer II Classic - $203

 

Kate Middleton's not only a huge fan of Wimbledon, but of Ray Bans. The style Queen has sported the consummate American company's frames for years now, so it was no shock to see her donning them on a fun girls' day out at Wimbledon. She might not have been able to hide her facial reactions to the prestigious match, but at least her eyes were protected.

Out of the park pair

Illesteva's Leonard in Matte Black - $297

 

Meghan Markle scored with the trendy sunnies she brought along to her and Harry's surprise baseball outing. The best part is that these Italian made beauties are unisex - meaning her Prince could rock them too!

You can't spell heart without heat

New Wave SL 181 LOULOU

 

If you want to stand out and spread love, these Saint Laurent babies are a spec-tacular choice. Beatrice Borromeo and her sister-in-law Tatiana Santo Domingo stole our hearts (literally!) with this style while spreeing the Grand Prix with their royal family.

Queen for the day

Silhouette Legends '1899' - $143.92

 

Her Majesty wears Silhouette Eyewear as her choice of regular frames and she opts for the same when it comes to sunny days out on the town. The Queen is a fan of transitional lenses, meaning she doesn't need to worry about changing her glasses when the sun comes out - talk about ease! Here she's pictured at 2019's Epsom Derby Festival, looking pleased as punch in Silhouette’s Legends collection in taupe brown.

