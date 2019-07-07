Throwin' shade 2019: 5 royal-approved sunglasses you need to rock this summer

View Galleries
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were #SisterInLawGoals at Trooping the Colour
We cannot get enough of seeing Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle together. Between their meritorious strength (and unwavering senses of fashion), the...
Did Kate Middleton just drop a major clue about Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding dress?
The Duchess of Cambridge may have dropped royal fans a stylish hint about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding less than three days ahead...
Did Meghan Markle rewear her royal wedding gown to baby Archie's christening?
All eyes were on Archie Harrison today, but his mom took a moment to remind royal watchers that she’s still got style - not that we ever forgot....
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise at historic baseball game and the photos are too good!
Prince Harry took Meghan Markle out to the ballgame on Saturday afternoon, and their rare outing was a home run for us all! The Duchess made an...
Meghan Markle sparkles on birthday while at wedding with Harry, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
The Duchess of Sussex spent her 37th birthday by celebrating love! Meghan and Prince Harry relived the romance of their May royal wedding while...