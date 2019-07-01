View 6 pics | Royals

Happy Birthday! A look at Princess Diana's most iconic style moments

Princess Diana and Prince Charles engagement announcement
Princess Diana and Prince Charles engagement announcement

Lady Diana was a trendsetter in many ways: through her focus on charity, the way she chose to raise her boys (she was said to have wanted to be very hands on, something out of the norm for royal families at the time) and through her iconic style.

Diana always found a way to pick very classic pieces and colors and put her unique spin on it, making her stand in a league of her very own. Many of her style elements can be seen today, emulated by many of today’s stars and royal ladies (most notably in her two royal daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and her niece Lady Kitty Spencer). In honor of her birthday, we’re highlighting some of her most memorable choices!

 

A Royal Announcement 

 

This was our first official peek of the soon-to-be Princess of Wales with her betrothed Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace. She very aptly paired her beautiful sapphire ring with a blue skirt suit — giving us our first taste of what her style would soon become as princess. 

Princess Diana wedding dress
Princess Diana wedding dress

Fairy Tale Dress

Lady Di took center stage at her wedding and wowed the world with her dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. She wore an ivory silk taffeta gown with antique lace detailing. Her train measured 25 ft, while her tulle veil was 153 yards. Diana’s dress is one of the most recognized wedding dresses in the world.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on day of Prince Harry's birth
Princess Diana and Prince Charles on day of Prince Harry's birth

Lady Di in Red

Diana set another trend in poise, elegance and wispy hair when she stepped out on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital to introduce the world to Prince Harry. Diana sported a cardinal red dresscoat with low red heels.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on Royal Tour of Australia
Princess Diana and Prince Charles on Royal Tour of Australia

The Headband

The ‘people’s princess’ was known for taking risks and thinking outside-of-the-box when it came to her style. While on her trip with her then-husband Prince Charles, she wore a one-shoulder turquoise satin dress with a diamond necklace that she wore as a headband.

Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta at White House
Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta at White House

The Travolta Gown

Diana takes America in this midnight blue velvet dress by designer Victor Edelstein. This dress is nicknamed 'The Travolta Dress' because she famously danced with John Travolta during her visit to the White House when she and Charles met with President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan.

Princess Diana revenge dress
Princess Diana revenge dress

The Revenge Dress

If Diana taught us anything, apart from always having a good heart — it’s that when you strike, strike with a vengeance. The media called this short black cocktail dress her revenge dress because she wore it out on the same day that Prince Charles admitted to his affair with the now Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles

