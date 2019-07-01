Happy Birthday! A look at Princess Diana's most iconic style moments

Lady Diana was a trendsetter in many ways: through her focus on charity, the way she chose to raise her boys (she was said to have wanted to be very hands on, something out of the norm for royal families at the time) and through her iconic style.
Diana always found a way to pick very classic pieces and colors and put her unique spin on it, making her stand in a league of her very own. Many of her style elements can be seen today, emulated by many of today’s stars and royal ladies (most notably in her two royal daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and her niece Lady Kitty Spencer). In honor of her birthday, we’re highlighting some of her most memorable choices!
A Royal Announcement
This was our first official peek of the soon-to-be Princess of Wales with her betrothed Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace. She very aptly paired her beautiful sapphire ring with a blue skirt suit — giving us our first taste of what her style would soon become as princess.
