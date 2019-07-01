View 10 pics | Royals

The best royal moments at Wimbledon

The best royal moments at Wimbledon
The best royal moments at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

It's July 1, which means one of the UK's most exciting events of the year is finally here: Wimbledon! And one thing you can always count on during the two-week tournament is for all the royals to come out and cheer on their favorite tennis players. 

From Kate Middleton's many edge-of-her-seat faces to Meghan Markle sporting her best summer wear, these are the most memorable ~royal~ moments at past Wimbledon tournaments! 

Enjoy!

 

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex

A few months after her fairytale wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joined her sister-in-law Kate Middleton at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to cheer on the players. 

Kate opted for a light polka-dot Jenny Packham-designed dress, while the duchess of Sussex dressed up in a tennis chic Ralph Lauren ensemble. 

Word on the street is that Meghan will be attending the tournament once again this year to cheer on her good friend Serena Williams. 

Kate Middleton and Prince William
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William

You can always catch the Cambridges on the edge of their seats during the tennis tournament. In 2014, they were pictured freaking out while at the Simone Halep v. Sabine Lisicki match.  

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton
© Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton 

Kate Middleton's siblings arrived in style to see Rafael Nadal play against Mikhail Kukushkin on July 5, 2018. Pippa and James were both wearing shades for the match.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camila
© Getty Images

Prince Charles and Duchess Camila

Prince Charles and Duchess Camila

The royal couple were pictured laughing and having a good time as they cheered on Roger Federer.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank 

In 2014, Princess Eugenie and her now husband Jack Brooksbank attended the ladies singles final between Eugenie Bouchard and Petra Kvitova, but what these two were really looking at was each other. Swoon

Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth

In 2014, Queen Elizabeth II met with several great tennis players. Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki all happily greeted the monarch.

Countess of Wessex
© Getty Images

Countess of Wessex

Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex was a mood as she looked defeated during a Wimbledon match in 2017.

Princess Beatrice
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice 

Princess Beatrice was spotted laughing while attending a nail-biting match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France and Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
© Getty Images

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall 

The royal couple were cheering on British player Andy Murray in 2013 as he played against Novak Djokovic in the Men's Singles Final. 

Kate Middleton and Prince William
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Cambridge couple once again showed major emotions while attending the mens singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on centre court.

