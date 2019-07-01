View 7 pics | Royals

Relive the day Prince Charles formally became the Prince of Wales

It’s been 50 years since Prince Charles was formally invested as the Prince of Wales by his mother Queen Elizabeth. At age 20, the future King was crowned at Caernarfon Castle on July 1, 1969. Charles is the 21st royal to hold the title, and in 2017, became the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the investiture, we’re taking a look back at the historic ceremony. Click for photos... 

 

The Queen created Prince Charles The Prince of Wales on July 26, 1958, when Princes William and Harry’s father was only nine years old, before investing the title 11 years later in a televised event. The title of Prince of Wales is created for male heirs of the British Throne. While there is no automatic succession to the title, it is normally passed on when the existing Prince of Wales accedes the throne. The title becomes merged in the Crown and is renewed only by the Sovereign's pleasure. The title began with Edward II, who was created Prince of Wales by his father Edward I in 1301.

According to the BBC, more than 4,000 guests attended the ceremony at the castle, while 90,000 lined the streets of Caernarfon. Charles’ investiture as Prince of Wales was watched worldwide by 500 million people.

 

Despite the pomp and splendor, Charles' big day faced hostility from Welsh extremists. Hours before the ceremony, there was an explosion 15 miles from the castle. Another bomb went off near a railway line shortly after the arrival of the royal family.

Charles' sister, Princess Anne (center), as well as his aunt Princess Margaret (left), and maternal grandmother, the Queen Mother (right) attended the investiture ceremony. The royal women donned colorful outfits for the occasion.

Her Majesty presented her son with the insignias of office. After being given the coronet, a golden rod, a mantle, a sword, and a ring, Charles, who knelt before his mother, pledged his allegiance saying, “I, Charles, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb, and of earthly worship and faith and truth I will bear unto thee to live and die against all manner of folks.”

Following the ceremony, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh took their son to greet and be greeted by well-wishers.

Charles' uncle Lord Snowdon (right), Princess Margaret’s husband, organized the investiture ceremony.

The Prince of Wales departed the lavish ceremony in a carriage with his parents and sister Anne. “For me, by far the most moving and meaningful moment came when I put my hands between Mummy’s and swore to be her liege man of life and limb and to live and die against all manner of folks – such magnificent medieval, appropriate words, even if they were never adhered to in those old days," Charles said after the event and dinner on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

 

Before his investiture, Charles spent a term at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth, learning to speak Welsh. After being Invested, the Queen's firstborn embarked on a tour of Wales to meet people from different communities.

