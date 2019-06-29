View 9 pics | Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise at historic baseball game and the photos are too good!

...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise at historic baseball game and the photos are too good!
You're reading

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise at historic baseball game and the photos are too good!

1/9
Charlotte Casiraghi gets philosophical about love in rare interview
Next

Charlotte Casiraghi gets philosophical about love in rare interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry baseball game
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry baseball game

Prince Harry took Meghan Markle out to the ballgame on Saturday afternoon, and their rare outing was a home run for us all! The Duchess made an unexpected appearance alongside her Duke, breaking from maternity leave for a historic day. Prince Archie's parents made for a smiley and modish duo, braving England's heatwave to support Harry's Invictus Games charity at the first ever-season MLB game played in London on June 29. And while temperatures were sizzling, so was the new mom's style!

 

Scroll to see all the best photos of the royals on the field, in the locker room and more!

 

Almost eight weeks after giving birth, Meghan sported Stella McCartney, one of her favorite designers, for the athletic event. She was all belted up in a black keyhole dress, matching her husband who wore an all black number as well. The former Suits star let her luscious chocolate tresses cascade down and accessorized with Aquazzura Deneuve ballet flats in black suede.

Meghan Markle red sox
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle red sox

Red Sox Nation

The new parents, smarly rocked monochromatic looks, allowing them to stay neutral color-wise at London Stadium where the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees faced off. It's a good thing too, because the dazzling duo met with both baseball teams ahead the game. 

The couple were greeted by rounds of cheers and applause as they entered the Red Sox locker rooms. Meghan clearly fed off the positive energy, grinning and cheering along.

MORE: Prince Harry stepped out for THIS other surprise engagment earlier in the week

meghan markle related to red sox
© Getty Images

meghan markle related to red sox

All in the Family

Meghan hugged Red Sox's Mookie Betts after he told the Duchess that they are distant relatives. According to The Boston Globe, their ancestors are from the same part of Alabama. He started to tell Meghan about his family, saying, "my great, great, great...." before the Duchess broke in jokingly, adding, "great, great, great..."

Mookie relinquished trying to explain and, laughingly saying: "We're family somehow!" At that point, players around them roared, while Harry smartly asked: "Does anyone else here want to claim to be family?"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry red sox shirt
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry red sox shirt

Gifts for Archie

The Duchess looked delighted upon receiving a cute team onesie and mini bat for her and Harry's son Archie Harrison.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

One of the team!

The royalty posed for a group shot with the team, holding up their new presents.

Meghan Markle laugh
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle laugh

Giggling gifts

Meghan couldn't help but laugh when the New York Yankees team also gifted baby Archie with an adorable mini jersey. It seems the teams were competing off the field as well!

Meghan Markle Yankees
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Yankees

Yankee doodle dandy!

The couple also posed with the entire Yankees team on their extra special day.

prince-harry-invictus-meghan-markle
© Getty Images

prince-harry-invictus-meghan-markle

Team Invictus!

The pair posed with members of the Invictus Games Foundation, two of which threw the inaugural first pitch. Meghan had revealed earlier that she was relieved not to have been asked to do it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Love & Baseball!

They may have been in the back of the crowd, but Harry and Meghan's love shone through. The power couple shared a look of love as they sat in the stadium.

Meghan has only carried out a handful of public engagements since giving birth to her baby boy on May 6, but this event was extra important. Not only was it a chance to support the Invictus Games, but it let her get in touch with her roots as an American. History is set to be made as two regular season MLB games will be hosted in Europe for the first time. London Stadium has been dramatically transformed into a 60,000-seater ballpark just for the event.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries