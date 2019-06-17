View 8 pics | Royals

Top hats wore on Day 1 of the 2019 Royal Ascot

Top hats wore on Day 1 of the 2019 Royal Ascot
Top hats wore on Day 1 of the 2019 Royal Ascot

Queen Elizabeth II at 2019 Royal Ascot
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at 2019 Royal Ascot

We’re off to the races! Tuesday marks the first day of the 2019 Royal Ascot — a week-long horse racing event known to be one of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite weeks out of the year. The event is a British version of the Kentucky Derby but with the spectacle and grandeur of a royal wedding. Each race starts off with a procession from the Royal family and special guests (today’s guests were King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands) on four horse drawn carriages.

What really marks this event as the social gathering of the year: all the beautiful and stylish hats and fascinators worn by all of our royal ladies and those in attendance. There’s even a yearly bet on what color the Queen will be wearing on the first day of the event.

 

Queen Elizabeth II

Every year spectators wait anxiously to see what color her Majesty will step out in. In previous years she has worn red, orange and purple. The Queen has attended every day of every meeting of the Royal Ascot for the last 64 years!

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, at 2019 Royal Ascot
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, at 2019 Royal Ascot

Duchess of Cambridge

Never one to disappoint, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a beautiful soft blue ensemble with lace detailing (the color she wore is similar to the color the Queen was wearing). Kate's hat had her flower detail placed under the brim similar to some styles she has worn in the past.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at 2019 Royal Ascot
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at 2019 Royal Ascot

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

Known for her bold style choices, Queen Máxima did not hold back for this year’s Royal Ascot! Queen Máxima is a newcomer to this event, but that didn’t stop her from going big with a hat that was adorned with soft delicate flowers across the top.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York at 2019 Royal Ascot
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York at 2019 Royal Ascot

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

The York sisters were following this year's trend of blue (much like the Queen and Kate Middleton). Princess Eugenie paired her turquoise dress with a yellow fascinator, while Princess Beatrice wore a matching soft blue dress with floral detailing.

Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, at 2019 Royal Ascot
© Getty Images

Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, at 2019 Royal Ascot

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla rode into the Royal Ascot along with Kate Middleton, donning a lovely pale pink coat dress that matched with her pale pink hat. Unlike Kate's hat, the Duchess of Cornwall's flowers were placed on the brim.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at 2019 Royal Ascot
© Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at 2019 Royal Ascot

Countess of Wessex

Sophie was all smiles at today's meeting despite the rainy weather! She wore a wide brimmed hat which perfectly matched the pattern on her dress.

Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of Princess Diana, at 2019 Royal Ascot
© Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of Princess Diana, at 2019 Royal Ascot

Lady Kitty Spencer

The niece of Princess Diana first made style waves at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding last year, so it's no surprise that she would be picture perfect at this year's event. She wore a simple yet elegant white fascinator which had a black decorative accessory.

Georgina Fowler, Victoria's Secret model, at 2019 Royal Ascot
© Getty Images

Georgina Fowler, Victoria's Secret model, at 2019 Royal Ascot

Georgia Fowler

Also in attendance on the first day was Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler, who wore a creme-colored hat with matching colored roses, each with some sparkly detailing. 

