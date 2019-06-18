View 10 pics | Royals

Royal Ascot Day 1: all the most memorable moments!

Royal Ascot Day 1: all the most memorable moments!
Royal Ascot Day 1: all the most memorable moments!

Kate Middleton stuns in sheer Elie Saab at Royal Ascot 2019
Kate Middleton stuns in sheer Elie Saab at Royal Ascot 2019
© Getty Images

Ah, the Royal Ascot has finally arrived in the UK. Each year, Britain's finest gather for the annual horse race, where extra posh and extra big hats is the attire.

For those of you not familiar, it's like the Kentucky Derby, except it's five days long and it's akin to a royal wedding what with all the carriages, fascinators and royals in attendance. It also happens to be one of Queen Elizabeth's favorite royal engagements—she has attended every day of every Royal Ascot for the last 64 years.

This year, the British family arrived in true Ascot style for the first day of the annual horserace. From the Queen's arrival to Kate Middleton and Prince William chatting up Queen Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander, these are the best moments from Day 1 of the Royal Ascot!

Day 1

The Duchess of Cambridge was Ascot-ready in a blue pleated frock designed by Elie Saab dress and a matching saucer hat.

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William were all laughs as they arrived to the Royal Ascot alongside Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla.

© Getty Images

Queen Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands looked delighted as they entered the event. She wore a beige-colored dress with a matching oversized floral-embellished hat.

© Getty Images

The Dutch royals arrived to the Royal Ascot by carriage accompanied by Queen Elizabeth.

© Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were dressed to the nines with Prince William opting for an extra tall top hat. 

© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both opted for blue looks. Princess Eugenie wore a turquoise-colored dress, while Princess Beatrice went with a pastel blue dress and matching hat.

© Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex wore a floral dress with a mtaching white hat. 

© Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer looked elegantly chic in a white lace dress with black accessories.

© Getty Images

At one point, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted chatting up Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander as they shared a few laughs. 

© Getty Images

The Queen's eldest granddaughter Zara Phillips was pictured speaking with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

