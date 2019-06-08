View 17 pics | Royals

Trooping the Colour 2019: Every must-see photo of the British royal family!

Trooping the Colour 2019: Every must-see photo of the British royal family!
Trooping the Colour 2019: Every must-see photo of the British royal family!

Meghan Markle makes elegant post-baby return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Meghan Markle makes elegant post-baby return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour
The British royal family was out in full force to celebrate their consummate monarch Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday at Trooping the Colour 2019 - and oh, what a colorful a day it was! From Prince Louis' beyond adorable balcony debut to a surprise and stylish appearance from Meghan Markle, this regal affair did not disappoint. Lucky for you, we've compiled all the bright and shiny highlights from the beginning to the end right here - so scroll on through to start trooping!

But first, some background:

The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. Since 1748, the Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Over 1400 parading soldiers, almost 300 horses and 400 musicians partake in the fanfare. 

Keep scrolling to see this year's iconic baclony photos!

Earlybirds

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace just after ten o'clock in the morning, ahead of the official festivites. The future King, who was preparing to take part in the procession on horseback, looked smart in his red uniform while mom-of-three Kate was her typically elegant self in a yellow dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and matching fascinator by Philip Treacy. The Duchess borrowed a pair of pearl drop earrings from the Queen.

VIP Party Coach!

Prince Harry was surrounded by a trio of iconic royal ladies during the horseguards parade. Princess Diana's son, of course, rode with his wife Meghan Markle as well as their sister-in-law Kate Middleton and stepmom Duchess Camilla. The foursome were all smiles as they waved to well-wishers on their way to the palace.

Side-Swept Stunner!

It was no different to see Kate and Camilla side by side, as it has been so every year since the likely future queen consort joined the royal family in 2011. What made it more exciting was this peek at the mom-of-three's stunning side chignon!

A Royal Surprise!

The Duchess of Sussex's attendance was a surprise to royal onlookers as she is still technically on maternity leave after giving birth to her and Harry's boy Archie Harrison merely five weeks prior. Of course, her return to the spotlight was stylish, as she donned a bespoke Givenchy ensemble, which was expertly crafted by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller.

Get all the details on her Trooping the Colour look here!

Sister, sister!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie hopped a carriage ride together in the procession. Beatrice, 30, looked gorgeous in a pink dress with black lace details - fun fact: it's the same design the Countess of Wessex donned at Ascot in 2018. Meanwhile, Eugenie, 29, wowed in a white and blue dress that she paired with a chic headband.

Green for the Queen

Prince Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex was radiant in green on the special day. The Duke of Wessex wore traditional garb as they rode in with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

A Break in Tradition

In a break with tradition, the Queen opted for a closed carriage this year as a precaution to wet weather. She rode in the Scottish State Coach, the same one that transported Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank for their royal wedding last October.

Relive Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding here!

All the Queen's horses!

We loved seeing this foursome round up the rear, behind Queen Elizabeth's horse-drawn carriage. The lady of the hour's children Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne were joined by her grandchild Prince William on horseback.

Balcony bunch!

It's the moment everyone's been scrolling for - balcony photos! After a lofty procession, Queen Elizabeth was greeted by her family members on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the public and watch the RAF flypast. 

Waving Through a Window

The royal kids stole the show once again this year! Except, this time around they had a new little buddy. Prince Louis made his highly-anticipated debut at the event, first appearing in the window alongside his too cute sister Princess Charlotte, and wow does he have a personality!

MORE: Prince Charlotte takes a tumble and more royal kids being kids at the 2018 Trooping

Hayyyyyyy, Kween!

The youngest of the Cambridge clan then joined his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The Duchess of Cambridge carried her one-year-old son in her arms as he put on his charismatic personality during his official balcony debut. Louis wore a traditional blue and white jumper that his father had also donned as a child.

Party of five!

The Cambridges were the picture of a happy fivesome as they waved to onlookers and enjoyed festivities. There were many sweet moments shared, like when Prince Louis got fussy and Kate handed him over to William.

Radiant royals

Louis, of course, continued his enthusiastic movements once in his father's arms as his parents giggled.

Fashion Reveal

Although Meghan and Harry stood toward the back, due to pecking order and likely so the royal kiddos could be centerstage, that didn't stop us from catching a glimpse at her subtle Givenchy reveal. The new mom took off her top layer to flaunt a fantastic white shoulder detail.

Look up!

Britain's Red Arrows, the flying display team of the Royal Air Force (RAF) flew over Buckingham Palace as members of the Royal family watched excitedly from the balcony and the crowd below went wild.

RAF wonderment

Louis and the rest of his family were mesmerized as the buzzing flypast ocurred. In a sweet gesture, William looked on at his youngest to make sure the loud noise wasn't bothering him. It didn't seem to one bit!

