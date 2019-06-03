View 13 pics | Royals

All the times the little royals were the stars of the Trooping the Colour ceremony

All the times the little royals were the stars of the Trooping the Colour ceremony
All the times the little royals were the stars of the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Prince Harry sticks out tongue Trooping the Colour
© Getty Images

Prince Harry sticks out tongue Trooping the Colour

It’s a celebration for the Queen, but the royal children take center stage! The Trooping of the Colour gives royal watchers a chance to see the monarch and her entire family together on the public stage. The birthday celebration features the royals standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace – taking in the royal flypast and greeting watchers from around the world.

Having the entire family in attendance means the presence of the littlest members of the monarchy. Throughout the years Trooping of the Colour has seen some of the cheekiest moments from the Queen’s grand and great-grandchildren. From Prince Harry surprising Diana.

Princess Charlotte taking a tumble, and Prince George being shushed by his cousin. The young royals prove they are the stars of the show. Ahead of the Trooping on June 8 – where we may get a grand debut from Prince Louis – here is a look at the best moments from the little royals. 

 

Someone's cheeky!

In one of the most infamous pictures from the ceremony, Prince Harry surprised his mother Princess Diana when he stuck out his tongue. Little William flashed a smile, as he was probably used to those antics.

Trooping the Colour group
© Getty Images

Trooping the Colour group

Gang's all here!

Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Prince George and Autumn Phillips stole the show during the 2018 celebration.

Savannah Phillips and Prince George Trooping the Colour
© Getty Images

Savannah Phillips and Prince George Trooping the Colour

Shhh

Savannah kept things in order as she playfully covered little cousin Prince George's mouth.

Prince William and Prince Charles at Trooping the Colour
© Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Charles at Trooping the Colour

A royal lift

Prince William wasn't quite tall enough to see over the balcony of Buckingham Palace, so he got a lift from his father Prince Charles.

Princess Charlotte eyes closed
© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte eyes closed

Is someone sleepy?

It looks like Princess Charlotte needed a quick nap. William and Kate's daughter wasn't sleep, just sweetly taking in all of the excitement. 

Sophie Countess of Wessex, James and Lady Louise Trooping
© Getty Images

Sophie Countess of Wessex, James and Lady Louise Trooping

I see you!

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn made sure they had the perfect view of the crowd during the celebration.

 

Prince George Trooping of the Colour
© Getty Images

Prince George Trooping of the Colour

Watch out below

Prince George gave the adults quite the scare as he took the opportunity to take in the ceremony from a different point of view.

Prince William, Zara Phillips and Lady Davina Windsor
© Getty Images

Prince William, Zara Phillips and Lady Davina Windsor

The original line up

Prince William playfully pointed to the crowd as he and cousins, Zara Phillips and Lady Davina Windsor attended the ceremony.

Too loud

Little James tried to enjoy the flypast, there was one problem – it was too loud.

Trooping the Colour Prince George window view 2015
© Getty Images

Trooping the Colour Prince George window view 2015

Window view

Prince George (accompanied by his nanny) proudly took in the excitement from the window. In 2015, the royal was too young to accompany his family on the balcony for the occasion.

Princess Charlotte Trooping the colour
© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte Trooping the colour

Checking out the scene

Charlotte didn't seem too sure about the event, as she took a peek before heading out on the balcony with her family. 

Trooping the Colour, Zara Phillips
© Getty Images

Trooping the Colour, Zara Phillips

Let's see!

Zara Phillips was the original royal to take a peak out of the window. The three-year-old took a look at what was going on, before she shared the balcony with her family.

