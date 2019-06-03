All the times the little royals were the stars of the Trooping the Colour ceremony

View Galleries
Prince Harry remains diplomatic as he steps out for event with Donald Trump in Meghan's absence
Prince Harry joined his grandmother, the Queen as she hosted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace on Monday, June...
Princess Charlotte takes a tumble, George gets shushed: Royal kids have fun at Trooping the Colour
Princess Charlotte had a little accident while standing with her family during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, June 9. Prince William...
A quick recap of Princess Diana's adorable grandchildren
It's a boy! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome royal baby
Baby Sussex has arrived! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child and it's a boy! "We are pleased to announce that Their...
When the world can expect to formally meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son
It won’t be long before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's little guy makes his formal introduction! According to the Duke of Sussex, the world...