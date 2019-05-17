View 4 pics | Royals

Royal wedding: All the details about Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding
date 2019-05-17

Royal wedding countdown: All about bride Lady Gabriella Windsor
Lady Gabriella Windsor
In less than a year, the British royal family is gearing up for another royal wedding. Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas 'Tom' Kingston are set to wed this weekend on Saturday, May 18 in what's sure to be a very posh affair.

The wedding date, which lands on the same weekend as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding anniversary, will take place in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

If you're not plugged into this royal couple, don't fret! HOLA! USA has a complete guide of who's who and what we can expect at the upcoming nuptials. Scroll through for a complete guide to this year's royal wedding...

 

Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia, or Ella, is the youngest child of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Prince Michael is Queen Elizabeth's first cousin. With the birth of Archie Harrison, Lady Gabriella is 52nd in line to the throne. 

The royal graduated from both Brown and Oxford University with degrees in Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology. 

At 38 years old, Lady Gabriella is reportedly the oldest first-time royal bride to get married in recent years.

The groom is Thomas 'Tom' Kingston, a 40-year-old financial advisor. He graduating from Bristol University with a bachelor's degree in economic history and is currently working as the Director of Devonport Capital.

Thomas proposed to Lady Gabriella in August 2018 on the Isle of Sark, a small island in the English Channel.  The engagement news came weeks before Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October. 

The Guest List

Although the wedding is set to be a royal affair, there are a few royals who will miss out on the event. Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely attend the FA Cup Final since the Duke of Cambridge serves as President of the Football Association. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also likely miss the event to care for their newborn baby Archie.

However, Queen Elizabeth and Pippa Middleton are scheduled to attend the royal wedding. Tom was rumored to be dating the Duke of Cambridge's sister in 2011, and have remained friends since then. Pippa invited Lady Gabriella and Tom to her wedding to James Matthews in 2017, and they will surely be attending the wedding and reception.

The Venue

This marks the third royal weddding in less than a year that will be held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had a fall weddding in October 2018, and before them, Prince Harry and Meghan had a spring royal wedding in May at the popular venue.

